Heading 3

K-dramas related to winters 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 25, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: JTBC 

When the Weather is Fine

A younger cellist moves back to her hometown, where she meets her old classmate from high school, in the cold weather they find warmth in each other 

Healer has action, thriller, and comedy but it also has romance thanks to Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young

Healer

Image Credit: KBS2

Viral 2022 K-pop songs 

K-dramas based on Korean school system

Image Credit: tvN

One of the most beautiful scenes from this drama is when the immortal Goblin and his forever love are surrounded by a fir tree forest covered with snow 

 Goblin

Image Credit: SBS

The camping and fishing trip in the winter shown in this drama is just amazing and the sweet bond between Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun just melts our hearts

 My Love from the Star 

Image Credit: tvN 

The Pocheon Art Valley shown in this drama will make you want to visit South Korea at least once 

A Korean Odyssey

Image Credit: SBS

Legend of the Blue Sea 

A beach covered with snow and a beautiful never-ending sea shown in the drama reminds us of a beautiful but unique winter

In the scene when Ji Seo Jun and Song Hae Ri see snowfall and they both text the person who reminds them of the snow, perfectly capturing the connection of the season with their loved one

 Romance is a Bonus Book 

Image Credit: tvN 

Image Credit: SBS

That Winter, the Wind Blows

The title of the drama is very depictive of the importance of seasons in it

Image Credit: MBC 

It is the story starring Lee Sung Kyung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Jae Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin, with multiple beautiful winter scenes throughout

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here