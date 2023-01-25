Heading 3
K-dramas related to winters
Vedangi Joshi
jan 25, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: JTBC
When the Weather is Fine
A younger cellist moves back to her hometown, where she meets her old classmate from high school, in the cold weather they find warmth in each other
Healer has action, thriller, and comedy but it also has romance thanks to Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young
Healer
Image Credit: KBS2
Viral 2022 K-pop songs
K-dramas based on Korean school system
Image Credit: tvN
One of the most beautiful scenes from this drama is when the immortal Goblin and his forever love are surrounded by a fir tree forest covered with snow
Goblin
Image Credit: SBS
The camping and fishing trip in the winter shown in this drama is just amazing and the sweet bond between Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun just melts our hearts
My Love from the Star
Image Credit: tvN
The Pocheon Art Valley shown in this drama will make you want to visit South Korea at least once
A Korean Odyssey
Image Credit: SBS
Legend of the Blue Sea
A beach covered with snow and a beautiful never-ending sea shown in the drama reminds us of a beautiful but unique winter
In the scene when Ji Seo Jun and Song Hae Ri see snowfall and they both text the person who reminds them of the snow, perfectly capturing the connection of the season with their loved one
Romance is a Bonus Book
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit: SBS
That Winter, the Wind Blows
The title of the drama is very depictive of the importance of seasons in it
Image Credit: MBC
It is the story starring Lee Sung Kyung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Jae Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin, with multiple beautiful winter scenes throughout
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.