The story is about a detective from the investigator team, who encountered an unusual murder case, which was also connected to him
Longing For You
Source: ENA
A story about soldiers given and entrusted with the task of capturing the Deserters. Here we can the talented actor Jung Hae In in the role of a young soldier
D.P.2
Source: Netflix
The story lies about 5 brave demon hunters that traveled to the Earth in a human form to kill demons
The Uncanny Counter 2
Source: tvN
The drama is about a young single mother who has a strong bond with her daughter, one day they et this mysterious man he was a doctor and he was there to change their lives
Strangers
Source: ENA
The story revolves around a woman who has the ability to distinguish lies, she hated her ability until she met a man who was a murder suspect and who nobody believed was innocent
My Lovely Liar
Source: tvN
A powerful detective who had to unfold a case counterattack Homicide and also find out the Blackmailer's ‘Friend’
Shadow Detective 2
Source: Disney+
The upcoming drama is based on teenagers who are turning twenty, and also about friendship and connections among Gen Z
Nineteen to Twenty
Source: Netflix
The drama revolves around a woman who could remember her past lives and wanted to reunite with a man she met in the 18th century and premiered on June 17
See You in My 19th Life
Image: tvN
Another June release, the drama is about the heir of a chaebol family, who hates fake smiles, and an employee of the King’s hotel who have to fake a smile every time because of her work
King the Land
Source: JTBC
Fairly new in the K-drama world, Heartbeat is a fantasy drama about a half-vampire and half-human guy and a school nurse and how they started living together
Heartbeat
Source: KBS2