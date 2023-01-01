Heading 3

K-dramas releasing in July 2023

Hemelin Darlong

july 05, 2023

Entertainment

The story is about a detective from the investigator team, who encountered an unusual murder case, which was also connected to him

Longing For You

Source: ENA

A story about soldiers given and entrusted with the task of capturing the Deserters. Here we can the talented actor Jung Hae In in the role of a young soldier

D.P.2

Source: Netflix

The story lies about 5 brave demon hunters that traveled to the Earth in a human form to kill demons

The Uncanny Counter 2

Source: tvN

The drama is about a young single mother who has a strong bond with her daughter, one day they et this mysterious man he was a doctor and he was there to change their lives

Strangers

Source: ENA

The story revolves around a woman who has the ability to distinguish lies, she hated her ability until she met a man who was a murder suspect and who nobody believed was innocent

My Lovely Liar

Source: tvN

A powerful detective who had to unfold a case counterattack Homicide and also find out the Blackmailer's ‘Friend’

Shadow Detective 2

Source: Disney+

The upcoming drama is based on teenagers who are turning twenty, and also about friendship and connections among Gen Z

Nineteen to Twenty

Source: Netflix

The drama revolves around a woman who could remember her past lives and wanted to reunite with a man she met in the 18th century and premiered on June 17

See You in My 19th Life

Image: tvN

Another June release, the drama is about the heir of a chaebol family, who hates  fake smiles, and an employee of the King’s hotel who have to fake a smile every time because of her work

King the Land

Source: JTBC

Fairly new in the K-drama world, Heartbeat is a fantasy drama about a half-vampire and half-human guy and a school nurse and how they started living together

Heartbeat

Source: KBS2

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here