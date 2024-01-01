K-dramas releasing in June 2024

June 2024 brings a diverse lineup of new K-dramas, featuring genres from action and romance to fantasy and high school political intrigue. Here are 5 K-dramas you can't miss
Succeeding "Lovely Runner" in the Monday and Tuesday time slot, this thrilling K-drama features a hustler, a hacker, a fighter, and a driver who come together.
Image: tvN
The Player 2: Master of Swindlers
Together, they steal money illegally amassed by the rich. This series is the sequel to the heist K-drama “The Player”, released in 2018. Airing from June 3
Image: tvN
The plot of “Hierarchy” takes place among a group of students at Jooshin High School, a prestigious private school reserved exclusively for the children of the elite.
Image: Netflix
Hierarchy
The narrative interweaves stories of love, friendship, and revenge. It all begins with the arrival of a new student, Kang Ha. Airing from June 7
Image: Netflix
This romantic K-drama brings together an unlikely duo: Go Eun-ha and Seo Ji-hwan. Eun-ha is a young woman who runs a children's YouTube channel and is affectionately called Mini Sister. Airing from June 12
Image: JTBC
My Sweet Mobster
Lee Mi-jin has been looking for a stable job for years without much success. Her life changes when one day she wakes up in the shoes of a 50-year-old woman.
Miss Night and Day
Image: JTBC
She decides to take advantage of this situation, working as an intern by day and returning to her young self by night. Airing from June 15
Image: JTBC
So Jin, a researcher, believes genes hold the key to finding love. She is determined to find the man who genetically matches her.
DNA Lover
Image: Chosun TV
This leads her to meet Yeon-woo, an obstetrician gynecologist, and Kang Hoon, a firefighter who is always there to help her. Airing from June 22