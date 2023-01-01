K-dramas releasing in November 2023
Here is the list of the top 9 K-dramas that will keep you hooked in November 2023
Image : ENA
Moon in the Day, adapted from a popular Naver webtoon of the same name, will chronicle a love story that lasts a thousand years
Image: ENA
Moon in the Day
Based on a webtoon of the same name, Daily Dose of Sunshine stars Park Bo Young, a nurse who is unexpectedly transferred to the Department of Psychiatry from Internal Medicine
Image: Netflix
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Also based on a webtoon, the Disney+ original Korean series Vigilante follows a man whose tragic past makes him begin living a double life
Image: Disney+
Vigilante
Starring Hospital Playlist’s Yoo Yeon Seok, A Bloody Lucky Day follows taxi driver Oh Taek, who has a dream believed to be an omen of incoming good fortune
Image: tvN
A Bloody Lucky Day
In the fantasy-romance K-drama My Demon, Song Kang stars as Jung Gu-won, a demon who looks down upon humans while Kim Yoo Jung plays Do Do Hee, a cold, untrusting young woman
Image: SBS
My Demon
Set in the 1980s, Once Upon a Boyhood stars Im Si Wan as Jang Byeong-tae, a new transfer student at an agricultural high school in the Chung Cheong province
Once Upon a Boyhood
Image: Coupang Play
Another Naver webtoon adaptation, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is a time-travel romance K-drama between a modern-day man, Kang Tae Ha, and a woman from 19th century Joseon, Park Yeon Woo
Image: MBC
The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
Based on a webtoon and co-produced by Hulu Japan, Secret Playlist features Kim Hyang Gi and new face Shin Hyun-Seung as a YouTuber and an idol who engages in a secret romance
Secret Playlist
Image: tvN
Jung Woo-sung and Shin Hyun-been join forces for this romantic drama directed by Kim Yoon Jin and scripted by Kim Min Jung
Image: ENA
Tell Me that You Love Me