Pujya Doss

November 1, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas releasing in November 2023

Here is the list of the top 9 K-dramas that will keep you hooked in November 2023

Image : ENA

Moon in the Day, adapted from a popular Naver webtoon of the same name, will chronicle a love story that lasts a thousand years

Image: ENA

Moon in the Day

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Daily Dose of Sunshine stars Park Bo Young, a nurse who is unexpectedly transferred to the Department of Psychiatry from Internal Medicine

Image: Netflix

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Also based on a webtoon, the Disney+ original Korean series Vigilante follows a man whose tragic past makes him begin living a double life

Image: Disney+

Vigilante

Starring Hospital Playlist’s Yoo Yeon Seok, A Bloody Lucky Day follows taxi driver Oh Taek, who has a dream believed to be an omen of incoming good fortune

Image: tvN

A Bloody Lucky Day

In the fantasy-romance K-drama My Demon, Song Kang stars as Jung Gu-won, a demon who looks down upon humans while Kim Yoo Jung plays Do Do Hee, a cold, untrusting young woman

Image: SBS

My Demon

Set in the 1980s, Once Upon a Boyhood stars Im Si Wan as Jang Byeong-tae, a new transfer student at an agricultural high school in the Chung Cheong province

Once Upon a Boyhood

Image: Coupang Play

Another Naver webtoon adaptation, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is a time-travel romance K-drama between a modern-day man, Kang Tae Ha, and a woman from 19th century Joseon, Park Yeon Woo

Image: MBC 

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

Based on a webtoon and co-produced by Hulu Japan, Secret Playlist features Kim Hyang Gi and new face Shin Hyun-Seung as a YouTuber and an idol who engages in a secret romance

Secret Playlist

Image: tvN

Jung Woo-sung and Shin Hyun-been join forces for this romantic drama directed by Kim Yoon Jin and scripted by Kim Min Jung 

Image: ENA

Tell Me that You Love Me

