K-dramas set in countryside

Dongbaek, an orphan turned single mom, crosses paths with Yongsik, a compassionate police officer in their small town, leading to a blossoming romance
Image Credits- KBS2
When The Camellia Blooms
At a crossroads in her life, a dentist relocates to a tranquil seaside village, where she encounters a helpful handyman dedicated to assisting his neighbors
Image Credits- tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
After a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and unexpectedly reunites with her childhood friend, reigniting an unfinished romance
Image Credits-JTBC
Welcome to Samdalri
After enduring a string of unfortunate events, Mok Hae Won decides to leave her life in Seoul behind and return to her hometown. There, she encounters Im Eun Seop, the owner of a local bookshop, setting the stage for new beginnings
Image Credits- tvN
When The Weather Is Fine
A pianist, facing adversity, seeks refuge at a piano academy in a quaint village, where she becomes entangled in a romantic affair with a mysterious man
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
Image Credits- KBS2
Romance intertwines with life's ups and downs in various tales centered around the lives and endeavors of individuals residing and laboring on the vibrant Jeju Island
Our Blues
Image Credits- tvN
A reluctant big-city veterinarian finds himself uprooted to the countryside against his desires. There, he crosses paths with a policewoman, who harbors a warm secret that connects her deeply to the town
Once Upon a Small Town
Image Credits- KakaoTV
Like Flowers In Sand
Image Credits- ENA
As he nears retirement, wrestler Kim Baek Doo reunites with his childhood friend, Oh Yoo Kyung, sparking a pivotal moment in his wrestling journey
A city-raised child relocates to the countryside when his father takes on a coaching role to revive a struggling middle school badminton team on the verge of disbandment
Racket Boys
Image Credits- SBS TV
A devastating accident robs an ambitious prosecutor of his mental faculties, leaving him with the mind of a child. Together with his mother, they embark on a journey to mend their fractured relationship and navigate the challenges of their new reality