Pratyusha Dash

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas set in countryside

Dongbaek, an orphan turned single mom, crosses paths with Yongsik, a compassionate police officer in their small town, leading to a blossoming romance

Image Credits- KBS2

When The Camellia Blooms

At a crossroads in her life, a dentist relocates to a tranquil seaside village, where she encounters a helpful handyman dedicated to assisting his neighbors

Image Credits- tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

After a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and unexpectedly reunites with her childhood friend, reigniting an unfinished romance

Image Credits-JTBC

Welcome to Samdalri

After enduring a string of unfortunate events, Mok Hae Won decides to leave her life in Seoul behind and return to her hometown. There, she encounters Im Eun Seop, the owner of a local bookshop, setting the stage for new beginnings

Image Credits- tvN

When The Weather Is Fine

A pianist, facing adversity, seeks refuge at a piano academy in a quaint village, where she becomes entangled in a romantic affair with a mysterious man

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Image Credits- KBS2

Romance intertwines with life's ups and downs in various tales centered around the lives and endeavors of individuals residing and laboring on the vibrant Jeju Island

Our Blues

Image Credits- tvN

A reluctant big-city veterinarian finds himself uprooted to the countryside against his desires. There, he crosses paths with a policewoman, who harbors a warm secret that connects her deeply to the town

Once Upon a Small Town

Image Credits- KakaoTV

Like Flowers In Sand

Image Credits- ENA

As he nears retirement, wrestler Kim Baek Doo reunites with his childhood friend, Oh Yoo Kyung, sparking a pivotal moment in his wrestling journey

A city-raised child relocates to the countryside when his father takes on a coaching role to revive a struggling middle school badminton team on the verge of disbandment

Racket Boys

Image Credits- SBS TV

A devastating accident robs an ambitious prosecutor of his mental faculties, leaving him with the mind of a child. Together with his mother, they embark on a journey to mend their fractured relationship and navigate the challenges of their new reality

The Good Bad Mother

Image Credits- JTBC

