K-dramas set in the fashion industry
Ha Young Eun, a reserved designer, and the charming Yoon Jae Gook, find themselves drawn to each other. Their relationship is challenged by various obstacles as they navigate their careers together
Image Credits- SBS
Now, We Are Breaking Up
Childhood sweethearts Sung Joon and Hye Jin plan a reunion after 15 years. Yet, when Hye Jin hesitates and persuades her friend, Ha Ri, to take her place, the situation quickly becomes complicated
She Was Pretty
Image Credits- MBC
Romance sparks between a woman with a magical perfume and a selective fashion designer who has never found success in love
Perfume
Image Credits- KBS
Four best friends pursue their dreams alongside the fashion elite, balancing demanding careers, romantic complications, and adventurous nights on the town
The Fabulous
Image Credits- Netflix
Three young fashionistas are striving to achieve success in the world of modeling
Record of Youth
Image Credits- tvN
Seo A Ri achieves overnight social media stardom but soon discovers deadly consequences in the glitzy, glamorous world of influencers
Celebrity
Image Credits- Netflix
After a downfall, a fashion photographer returns to her hometown and unexpectedly reunites with her childhood friend, sparking a rekindling of their unfinished romance
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Image credits- JTBC
When a stylist faces financial struggles, she becomes involved with a wealthy man. Initially pretending to love him for financial support, she gradually finds herself genuinely falling in love
Gangnam Scandal
Image Credits- SBS
Kang Young Gul starts as a clothing vendor, inspired by a talented designer. Complications arise when they get involved with a rich fashion businessman, whose ex-girlfriend also works in the industry
Fashion King
Image Credits-SBS
Soyoung appears younger than her age, using it to secure a job after being fired due to her age. Complications arise when Choi Jinwook, significantly younger than her, develops feelings for her
Babyfaced Beauty
Image Credits- KBS