Pratyusha Dash

august 10, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas set in the fashion industry

Ha Young Eun, a reserved designer, and the charming Yoon Jae Gook, find themselves drawn to each other. Their relationship is challenged by various obstacles as they navigate their careers together

Image Credits- SBS

Now, We Are Breaking Up

Childhood sweethearts Sung Joon and Hye Jin plan a reunion after 15 years. Yet, when Hye Jin hesitates and persuades her friend, Ha Ri, to take her place, the situation quickly becomes complicated

She Was Pretty

Image Credits- MBC

Romance sparks between a woman with a magical perfume and a selective fashion designer who has never found success in love

Perfume

Image Credits- KBS

Four best friends pursue their dreams alongside the fashion elite, balancing demanding careers, romantic complications, and adventurous nights on the town

The Fabulous

Image Credits- Netflix

Three young fashionistas are striving to achieve success in the world of modeling

Record of Youth

Image Credits- tvN

Seo A Ri achieves overnight social media stardom but soon discovers deadly consequences in the glitzy, glamorous world of influencers

Celebrity

Image Credits- Netflix

After a downfall, a fashion photographer returns to her hometown and unexpectedly reunites with her childhood friend, sparking a rekindling of their unfinished romance

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Image credits- JTBC

When a stylist faces financial struggles, she becomes involved with a wealthy man. Initially pretending to love him for financial support, she gradually finds herself genuinely falling in love

Gangnam Scandal

Image Credits- SBS

Kang Young Gul starts as a clothing vendor, inspired by a talented designer. Complications arise when they get involved with a rich fashion businessman, whose ex-girlfriend also works in the industry

Fashion King

Image Credits-SBS

Soyoung appears younger than her age, using it to secure a job after being fired due to her age. Complications arise when Choi Jinwook, significantly younger than her, develops feelings for her

Babyfaced Beauty

Image Credits- KBS

