Pujya Doss

 October 27, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas Similar to Big Mouth to Watch

A consigliere for a mafia family returns to Korea to retrieve hidden gold and gets involved in a fight against a corrupt corporation

Image: tvN 

Vincenzo 

A mysterious taxi service seeks revenge on behalf of victims who cannot get justice from the law

Image: SBS 

Taxi Driver 

A woman joins a gang to avenge her father's death and goes undercover as a police officer

Image: Netflix 

My Name 

A lawyer with a dark past fights for justice against a powerful law firm

Image: tvN 

Lawless Lawyer 

A prosecutor who lost his ability to feel emotions and a detective with a secret past team up to solve a murder case

Image: tvN 

Stranger 

A detective in the present is able to communicate with a detective in the past through a mysterious walkie-talkie

 Image: tvN 

Signal

A prosecutor wakes up in jail with no memory of the past two years and accused of murdering his wife and daughter

Defendant 

Image: SBS 

A police detective with a photographic memory and a golden-eared voice profiler team up to catch a serial killer

Image: OCN 

Voice 

A young man with hyperthymesia, the ability to remember everything he experiences, tries to clear his father's name of a murder he didn't commit

Remember 

Image: SBS 

A top NIS agent goes missing for a year and returns with no memory of what happened. He must now uncover the truth and find out who betrayed him

 Image: MBC 

The Veil

