K-dramas Similar to Big Mouth to Watch
A consigliere for a mafia family returns to Korea to retrieve hidden gold and gets involved in a fight against a corrupt corporation
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
A mysterious taxi service seeks revenge on behalf of victims who cannot get justice from the law
Image: SBS
Taxi Driver
A woman joins a gang to avenge her father's death and goes undercover as a police officer
Image: Netflix
My Name
A lawyer with a dark past fights for justice against a powerful law firm
Image: tvN
Lawless Lawyer
A prosecutor who lost his ability to feel emotions and a detective with a secret past team up to solve a murder case
Image: tvN
Stranger
A detective in the present is able to communicate with a detective in the past through a mysterious walkie-talkie
Image: tvN
Signal
A prosecutor wakes up in jail with no memory of the past two years and accused of murdering his wife and daughter
Defendant
Image: SBS
A police detective with a photographic memory and a golden-eared voice profiler team up to catch a serial killer
Image: OCN
Voice
A young man with hyperthymesia, the ability to remember everything he experiences, tries to clear his father's name of a murder he didn't commit
Remember
Image: SBS
A top NIS agent goes missing for a year and returns with no memory of what happened. He must now uncover the truth and find out who betrayed him
Image: MBC
The Veil