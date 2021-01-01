Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 7, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas similar to Celebrity

The series revolves around the lives of the students of a high school. Their fates take an unfortunate turn when a mysterious epidemic hits the school

Image: Netflix

All Of Us Are Dead 

The story revolves around a section of religious people who firmly believe that angels are beginning to descend on Earth and are sending humans to hell

Image: Netflix

Hellbound 

Undoubtedly one of the best thriller K-dramas, this series has three seasons owing to its popularity amongst the audience

Image: SBS

The Penthouse: War In Life 

The story follows 'Cha Hyun Soo' (Song Kang), a lonely high school student who relocates to a new apartment block following the terrible death of his family

Image: Netflix

Sweet Home 

In the drama, a team of scientists embark on a dangerous mission to obtain an enigmatic substance from the moon that may be the key to saving humanity from a grim future when Earth's resources perish

Image: Netflix

The Silent Sea 

Since its debut in 2021, this drama has become one of the most watched in the genre. The series centers on a group of people having a hard time making ends meet

Image: Netflix

Squid Game 

The drama uses time travel as a plot device and is one of the best Korean thrillers

Image: OCN

Tunnel 

Baek Hee Sung' (Lee Joon Gi) seemed like the ideal family man, but people are unaware of the fact that he has been living a lie for years

Image: tvN

Flower Of Evil 

The series centers around 'Moon Dong Eun' (Song Hye Kyo), a victim of bullying at school. Seeking vengeance becomes her life's only goal

Image: Netflix

The Glory 

This drama is filled with unexpected turns and bruising realities about greed. The actors did an outstanding job. The three protagonists' intriguing and intense storylines will make you binge-watch this show

Image: tvN

Little Women 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here