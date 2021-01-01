K-dramas similar to Celebrity
The series revolves around the lives of the students of a high school. Their fates take an unfortunate turn when a mysterious epidemic hits the school
Image: Netflix
All Of Us Are Dead
The story revolves around a section of religious people who firmly believe that angels are beginning to descend on Earth and are sending humans to hell
Image: Netflix
Hellbound
Undoubtedly one of the best thriller K-dramas, this series has three seasons owing to its popularity amongst the audience
Image: SBS
The Penthouse: War In Life
The story follows 'Cha Hyun Soo' (Song Kang), a lonely high school student who relocates to a new apartment block following the terrible death of his family
Image: Netflix
Sweet Home
In the drama, a team of scientists embark on a dangerous mission to obtain an enigmatic substance from the moon that may be the key to saving humanity from a grim future when Earth's resources perish
Image: Netflix
The Silent Sea
Since its debut in 2021, this drama has become one of the most watched in the genre. The series centers on a group of people having a hard time making ends meet
Image: Netflix
Squid Game
The drama uses time travel as a plot device and is one of the best Korean thrillers
Image: OCN
Tunnel
Baek Hee Sung' (Lee Joon Gi) seemed like the ideal family man, but people are unaware of the fact that he has been living a lie for years
Image: tvN
Flower Of Evil
The series centers around 'Moon Dong Eun' (Song Hye Kyo), a victim of bullying at school. Seeking vengeance becomes her life's only goal
Image: Netflix
The Glory
This drama is filled with unexpected turns and bruising realities about greed. The actors did an outstanding job. The three protagonists' intriguing and intense storylines will make you binge-watch this show
Image: tvN
Little Women