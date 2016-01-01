K-dramas similar to Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Park Eun-bin's regal performance in a 15th-century setting, where the Crown Princess gives birth to twins, is a historical gem
Image: KBS2
The King's Affection
Joo Won excels as a pediatrician with autism in this gripping 20-episode medical drama
Image: KBS2
Good Doctor
A charming series starring Jung So-min and Lee Min-ki, marking his return to television
Image: tvN
Because This Is My First Life
Love's trials unfold when Min-chae and Yi-jin face long-distance woes in this modern drama
Image: tvN.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
A beloved and record-breaking romantic K-drama set against the backdrop of North-South Korea tensions
Image: tvN
Crash Landing On You
Shin Ha-ri's surprise date with her boss kickstarts a captivating modern love story
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
A witty series with a wealthy, charismatic lead just like in The Extraordinary Attorney Woo
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
Netflix sensation following Yoon Hye-jin's life changes when she leaves her city dentistry job
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
A military romance named Most Popular Show of 2016 by the Korea Broadcasting Advertising Corporation
Descendants Of The Sun
Image: KBS2.
Bae Suzy's entrepreneurial journey unfolds in this captivating modern drama
Image: tvN
Start-Up