Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 27, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas similar to Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Park Eun-bin's regal performance in a 15th-century setting, where the Crown Princess gives birth to twins, is a historical gem

Image: KBS2 

The King's Affection 

Joo Won excels as a pediatrician with autism in this gripping 20-episode medical drama

Image: KBS2 

Good Doctor 

A charming series starring Jung So-min and Lee Min-ki, marking his return to television

Image: tvN 

Because This Is My First Life 

Love's trials unfold when Min-chae and Yi-jin face long-distance woes in this modern drama

Image: tvN.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

A beloved and record-breaking romantic K-drama set against the backdrop of North-South Korea tensions

Image: tvN 

Crash Landing On You 

Shin Ha-ri's surprise date with her boss kickstarts a captivating modern love story

Image: SBS 

Business Proposal 

A witty series with a wealthy, charismatic lead just like in The Extraordinary Attorney Woo 

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim 

Image: tvN 

Netflix sensation following Yoon Hye-jin's life changes when she leaves her city dentistry job

Image:  tvN 

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

A military romance named Most Popular Show of 2016 by the Korea Broadcasting Advertising Corporation

Descendants Of The Sun

Image: KBS2.

Bae Suzy's entrepreneurial journey unfolds in this captivating modern drama

Image: tvN 

Start-Up 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here