K-dramas similar to It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A rich heir with dissociative identity disorder seeks help from a first-year psychiatric resident
Image credit: MBC
Kill Me, Heal Me
A young autistic doctor with savant syndrome struggles to prove his worth in the surgical department
Image credit: KBS
Good Doctor
A story about three middle-aged brothers who are enduring the weight of their lives and a woman who is struggling through her own hardships
Image credit: tvN
My Mister
A mystery writer with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) falls in love with a psychiatrist
Image credit: SBS
It's Okay, That's Love
Two survivors of a tragic accident find solace and healing in each other while dealing with their PTSD
Just Between Lovers
Image credit: JTBC
A ballerina who becomes blind and emotionally cold meets an optimistic angel who helps her find happiness
Angel’s Last Mission: Love
Image credit: KBS
A night courier with a traumatic past teams up with a journalist to uncover hidden truths
Healer
Image credit: KBS2
A genius neurosurgeon with an antisocial personality disorder learns to empathize and understand human emotions
Beautiful Mind
Image: KBS2 TV
A young man with Asperger's syndrome and his ex-convict uncle run a trauma-cleaning business, uncovering untold stories of the deceased
Move to Heaven
Image credit: Netflix
Click Here
This drama follows a kind-hearted nurse as she cares for patients with various mental health issues, offering hope and healing
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Image credit: Netflix