Sanjukta Choudhury

june 30, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas similar to It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A rich heir with dissociative identity disorder seeks help from a first-year psychiatric resident

Image credit: MBC

Kill Me, Heal Me

A young autistic doctor with savant syndrome struggles to prove his worth in the surgical department

Image credit: KBS

Good Doctor

A story about three middle-aged brothers who are enduring the weight of their lives and a woman who is struggling through her own hardships

Image credit: tvN

My Mister

A mystery writer with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) falls in love with a psychiatrist

Image credit: SBS

It's Okay, That's Love

Two survivors of a tragic accident find solace and healing in each other while dealing with their PTSD

Just Between Lovers

Image credit: JTBC

A ballerina who becomes blind and emotionally cold meets an optimistic angel who helps her find happiness

Angel’s Last Mission: Love

Image credit: KBS

A night courier with a traumatic past teams up with a journalist to uncover hidden truths

Healer

Image credit: KBS2 

A genius neurosurgeon with an antisocial personality disorder learns to empathize and understand human emotions

Beautiful Mind

Image: KBS2 TV

A young man with Asperger's syndrome and his ex-convict uncle run a trauma-cleaning business, uncovering untold stories of the deceased

Move to Heaven

Image credit: Netflix

This drama follows a kind-hearted nurse as she cares for patients with various mental health issues, offering hope and healing

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Image credit: Netflix

