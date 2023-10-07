Heading 3
K-dramas Similar to My Lovely Liar
As you know, My Lovely Liar has just finished and many fans love it and want to watch Kdramas with themes or genres like My Lovely Liar again
So we are here to help you with that struggle by giving you the top 8 dramas similar to My Lovely Liar
This is the latest romantic Kdrama which has a storyline and genre similar to My Lovely Liar. It tells the story of Ban Ji Eum, a girl who has extraordinary abilities
See You in My 19th Life
Nam Hong Ju is a girl who lives with her mother, Yoon Moon Sun, a widow who runs a small restaurant. Since he was young, Nam Hong Ju has had the ability to see events good and bad before they happen
While You Were Sleeping
It tells about Nam Han Joon a former criminal profiler who now works as a con artist. To carry out his fraud, he disguised himself as a fortune teller with his shop called Minamdang
Café Minamdang
The storyline of this series follows the story of Lee Ahn, a man who after losing his parents in a fire gains the power of psychometry, the ability to read the past of a person or object through physical contact
He Is Psychometric
This fantasy mystery K-drama tells the story of Eun Gye Hoon, a man who works as a chef and sets up a restaurant in the town where his twin brother disappeared 20 years ago
Link: Eat, Love, Kill
On his first day on the job, he learns that he has the gift of momentarily reviving and speaking to recently deceased people when he touches them
May I Help You
It tells the story of Hong Ye Sool, a woman who works as a top account executive and can see the future whenever she kisses someone
Kiss Sixth Sense
The storyline of this series follows the story of Do Bong Soon, an unemployed petite woman who is honest and kind. She looks small and cute on the outside, but she is actually very strong
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
