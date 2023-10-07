Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 07, 2023

K-dramas Similar to My Lovely Liar

As you know, My Lovely Liar has just finished and many fans love it and want to watch Kdramas with themes or genres like My Lovely Liar again

So we are here to help you with that struggle by giving you the top 8 dramas similar to My Lovely Liar

This is the latest romantic Kdrama which has a storyline and genre similar to My Lovely Liar. It tells the story of Ban Ji Eum, a girl who has extraordinary abilities

See You in My 19th Life

Nam Hong Ju is a girl who lives with her mother, Yoon Moon Sun, a widow who runs a small restaurant. Since he was young, Nam Hong Ju has had the ability to see events good and bad before they happen

While You Were Sleeping

It tells about Nam Han Joon a former criminal profiler who now works as a con artist. To carry out his fraud, he disguised himself as a fortune teller with his shop called Minamdang

Café Minamdang

The storyline of this series follows the story of Lee Ahn, a man who after losing his parents in a fire gains the power of psychometry, the ability to read the past of a person or object through physical contact

He Is Psychometric

This fantasy mystery K-drama tells the story of Eun Gye Hoon, a man who works as a chef and sets up a restaurant in the town where his twin brother disappeared 20 years ago

Link: Eat, Love, Kill

On his first day on the job, he learns that he has the gift of momentarily reviving and speaking to recently deceased people when he touches them

May I Help You

It tells the story of Hong Ye Sool, a woman who works as a top account executive and can see the future whenever she kisses someone 

Kiss Sixth Sense

The storyline of this series follows the story of Do Bong Soon, an unemployed petite woman who is honest and kind. She looks small and cute on the outside, but she is actually very strong

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

