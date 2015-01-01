Heading 3

K-dramas similar to The Golden Spoon

The fantasy series "Golden Spoon ended with a satisfying score. Yook Sungjae and Jung Chaeyeon delivered the essence of family, power, and romance to the viewers through the drama

IMAGE: MBC

The cast's fantastic acting, exciting love lines, and immersive twists and turns were enough to make the viewers love the drama more

IMAGE: MBC

Born into a poor family, Lee Seung Cheon attends a rich man's high school. One day, he meets an old woman who uses a golden spoon to make him swap lives with Hwang Tae Yong, the son of the richest man in the country

IMAGE: MBC

Plot

Yook Sung Jae, Jung Chae Yeon, and Lee Jong Won play the main roles in this Fantasy drama

IMAGE: MBC

Cast

Here is the list of a few K-dramas you need to watch if you liked the fantasy romance, Golden Spoon

IMAGE: MBC

Like "Golden Spoon," the international hit series "SKY Castle" is also one of the works that has the most nerve-racking ride of emotions

IMAGE: JTBC

SKY Castle

As the name suggests, this installment of the "School" series was released in 2015 starring Kim So Hyun, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Yook Sungjae himself

 Who Are You: School 2015

IMAGE: KBS2

Bae Suzy's comeback drama "Anna" is very similar to Golden Spoon. Anna depicts the story of a woman who lives a fabricated life after she told a small lie, which snowballed into something bigger

Image: Coupang Play

Anna

The Familiar Wife" explores the challenges of married life, the misery and loneliness, and the consequences of decisions

The Familiar Wife

Image: tvN

The drama follows SoYeon whose life changes once she becomes the beta-tester for the hologlass and meets Holo, a hologram artificial intelligence

Image: Netflix

My Holo Love

