Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 30, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas similar to The Uncanny Counter

A charismatic Italian mafia lawyer teams up with locals to take on corrupt conglomerates. Dark humor and justice collide in this gripping series

Image: tvN

Vincenzo 

A detective discovers a psychopath gene while chasing a serial killer. A suspenseful cat-and-mouse game with unexpected twists and chilling moments

 Image: tvN

Mouse

A genius engineer unravels a time-travel mystery that could change humanity's fate. A thrilling journey through past and future, love and danger

 Image: JTBC

Sisyphus: The Myth

Elite residents of a luxurious penthouse complex compete for power, wealth, and revenge. A decadent and ruthless world of high society drama

 Image: SBS

The Penthouse: War in Life

Detectives reopen an old case involving a childhood trauma, exposing hidden secrets and dark connections. A psychological thriller that will keep you guessing

Image: JTBC

Beyond Evil 

A retired man starts ballet at an older age, pursuing his dreams. A heartwarming tale of friendship, inspiration, and the power of never giving up

Image: tvN

Navillera 

A gumiho - nine-tailed fox seeks love and faces supernatural challenges in modern Seoul. Mythological creatures and romance entwine in a fantasy world

Image: tvN

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 

A man hides his dark past while his wife, a detective, investigates a series of murders. A suspenseful, emotional rollercoaster with hidden truths

Image: tvN

Flower of Evil 

Aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the world of tech start-ups. A story of ambition, love, and innovation with a side of rivalry and friendship

Image: tvN

Start-Up 

Five doctors' strong friendship and their lives in a hospital unfold. A heartwarming medical drama filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here