K-dramas similar to True Beauty

A girl who has been bullied for her appearance uses makeup to transform herself into a beautiful goddess, but her secret is threatened when she falls in love with the most popular boy in school

Image: tvN

 True Beauty 

Here is the list of top K-dramas that are similar to True Beauty that you’d love if you loved watching this High school teen drama

Image: tvN

A poor girl is forced to attend an elite high school and falls in love with the most popular boy

Image: KBS2

 Boys Over Flowers 

A girl who was bullied for her appearance undergoes plastic surgery and becomes popular, but her newfound confidence is threatened by her past 

Image: tvN

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

Two friends reunited in high school, but one of them is now beautiful and popular, while the other is still the same awkward kid she knew in childhood

Image: SBS

 She Was Pretty 

A clumsy but kindhearted dentist falls in love with a successful but vain chaebol heir

Oh My Venus 

Image: MBC

A high school student app that notifies users when someone has feelings for them becomes all the rage, and students begin to question their own feelings

 Love Alarm 

Image: Netflix

 A high school student realizes she's a character in a webtoon and tries to change her story 

Extraordinary You 

Image: SBS

Three women from different social classes become entangled in a battle for power and revenge

The Penthouse: War in Life 

Image: SBS

A sports agent and a webtoon artist fall in love as they try to find their own paths in life

Run On 

Image: JTBC

