K-dramas similar to True Beauty
A girl who has been bullied for her appearance uses makeup to transform herself into a beautiful goddess, but her secret is threatened when she falls in love with the most popular boy in school
Image: tvN
True Beauty
Here is the list of top K-dramas that are similar to True Beauty that you’d love if you loved watching this High school teen drama
Image: tvN
A poor girl is forced to attend an elite high school and falls in love with the most popular boy
Image: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers
A girl who was bullied for her appearance undergoes plastic surgery and becomes popular, but her newfound confidence is threatened by her past
Image: tvN
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Two friends reunited in high school, but one of them is now beautiful and popular, while the other is still the same awkward kid she knew in childhood
Image: SBS
She Was Pretty
A clumsy but kindhearted dentist falls in love with a successful but vain chaebol heir
Oh My Venus
Image: MBC
A high school student app that notifies users when someone has feelings for them becomes all the rage, and students begin to question their own feelings
Love Alarm
Image: Netflix
A high school student realizes she's a character in a webtoon and tries to change her story
Extraordinary You
Image: SBS
Three women from different social classes become entangled in a battle for power and revenge
The Penthouse: War in Life
Image: SBS
Click Here
A sports agent and a webtoon artist fall in love as they try to find their own paths in life
Run On
Image: JTBC