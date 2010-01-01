K-dramas starring Bae Suzy
Who doesn’t know Bae Suzy? Every Kdrama watcher knows her. She has starred in many dramas & movies. Here are some of her best dramas.
Image: Management SOOP
Bae Suzy debuted in the Chinese-Korean girl group “Miss A” under JYP Entertainment in 2010
Image: Management SOOP
Yoo Mi is a woman who tells a small lie and ends up living someone else’s life. Hyun Joo lives her life holding herself above everyone, treating them with neither kindness nor malice
Image: Coupang Play
Anna
Nam Do San is the founder of Samsan Tech. He is excellent with mathematics. He started Samsan Tech two years ago, but the company is not doing well
Image: tvN
Start-Up
Cha Dal Gun is a stuntman whose nephew dies in a plane crash. He comes to know that there is a huge scandal involving the government behind the plane crash
Image: SBS
Vagabond
Jae Chan, a prosecutor, decides to interfere in the course of events and ends up saving the lives of Hong Joo and Woo Tak
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping
When Joon Young and No Eul were children, they were separated and became heartbroken
Image: kBS
Uncontrollably Fond
Kang Chi is a half-human and half-mythical creature who was adopted. Yeo Wool is a martial arts master. They meet and fall in love with each other
Image: MBC
Gu Family Book
18 yr old Kang Kyung Joon’s spirit suddenly becomes transplanted in the body of 30 yr old Seo Yoon Jae
Image: KBS
Big
Click Here
Image: KBS2
Six students at Kirin High School share dreams of becoming K-pop idols, among others. During their school years, they learn how to develop their singing, songwriting, and dancing skills while undergoing personal growth
Dream High