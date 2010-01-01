Heading 3

K-dramas starring Bae Suzy

Who doesn’t know Bae Suzy? Every Kdrama watcher knows her. She has starred in many dramas & movies. Here are some of her best dramas.

Bae Suzy debuted in the Chinese-Korean girl group “Miss A” under JYP Entertainment in 2010

Yoo Mi is a woman who tells a small lie and ends up living someone else’s life. Hyun Joo lives her life holding herself above everyone, treating them with neither kindness nor malice

Anna

Nam Do San is the founder of Samsan Tech. He is excellent with mathematics. He started Samsan Tech two years ago, but the company is not doing well

Start-Up

Cha Dal Gun is a stuntman whose nephew dies in a plane crash. He comes to know that there is a huge scandal involving the government behind the plane crash

Vagabond

Jae Chan, a prosecutor, decides to interfere in the course of events and ends up saving the lives of Hong Joo and Woo Tak

While You Were Sleeping

When Joon Young and No Eul were children, they were separated and became heartbroken

Uncontrollably Fond

Kang Chi is a half-human and half-mythical creature who was adopted. Yeo Wool is a martial arts master. They meet and fall in love with each other

Gu Family Book

18 yr old Kang Kyung Joon’s spirit suddenly becomes transplanted in the body of 30 yr old Seo Yoon Jae

Big

Six students at Kirin High School share dreams of becoming K-pop idols, among others. During their school years, they learn how to develop their singing, songwriting, and dancing skills while undergoing personal growth

Dream High

