Pratyusha Dash

september 15, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas starring EXO members 

A historical drama revolving around Crown Prince Lee Yul (played by D.O.), who suffers memory loss as a result of an assassination attempt

Image: tvN

100 Days My Prince- D.O.

Baekhyun takes on the role of the 10th Prince, Wang Eun, a mischievous and playful royal known for his lively yet sometimes annoying childlike personality

Image: SBS TV

 Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo- Baekhyun

Suho portrays Kim Seon Woo, a significant mysterious character in the rom-com mystery drama Behind Your Touch

Image: JTBC

Behind Your Touch- Suho

Jin Jung, portrayed by D.O., is a prosecutor who employs unconventional methods to enforce justice on those who commit crimes

Bad Prosecutor- D.O.

Image: KBS2

Han Do Woo (Suho), a skillful chef who owns a bakery, has earned a reputation for his ability to fulfill wishes through his pastries

How Are You Bread- Suho

Image: Seezn

The Miracle We Met- Kai

Image: KBS2

Kai portrays Ato, an angel’s (or God) character, whose mistake kickstarts the series' storyline

Sehun portrays the character Hwang Chi Hyung in the drama, the youngest son of the CEO of the fashion company, The One

Image: SBS TV

Now We Are Breaking Up- Sehun

Chanyeol takes on the role of a brilliant game programmer entangled in his own creation

Image: tvN

Memories of The Alhambra- Chanyeol

Following Go Yoo's (Sehun) selfless kidney donation to his best friend Joon Hee (Jo Joon Young), they evolve into rivals, competing to excel academically and win So Yeon's (Jang Yeo Bin) heart

All That We Loved- Sehun

Image: TVING

Introverted fan Ji Yeon Hee (Moon Ga Young) is in for a surprise when she learns that EXO’s Chanyeol, D.O., Baekhyun, and Sehun have moved in next door, with other members making cameo appearances

EXO Next door- EXO

Image: JTBC

