K-dramas starring EXO members
A historical drama revolving around Crown Prince Lee Yul (played by D.O.), who suffers memory loss as a result of an assassination attempt
Image: tvN
100 Days My Prince- D.O.
Baekhyun takes on the role of the 10th Prince, Wang Eun, a mischievous and playful royal known for his lively yet sometimes annoying childlike personality
Image: SBS TV
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo- Baekhyun
Suho portrays Kim Seon Woo, a significant mysterious character in the rom-com mystery drama Behind Your Touch
Image: JTBC
Behind Your Touch- Suho
Jin Jung, portrayed by D.O., is a prosecutor who employs unconventional methods to enforce justice on those who commit crimes
Bad Prosecutor- D.O.
Image: KBS2
Han Do Woo (Suho), a skillful chef who owns a bakery, has earned a reputation for his ability to fulfill wishes through his pastries
How Are You Bread- Suho
Image: Seezn
The Miracle We Met- Kai
Image: KBS2
Kai portrays Ato, an angel’s (or God) character, whose mistake kickstarts the series' storyline
Sehun portrays the character Hwang Chi Hyung in the drama, the youngest son of the CEO of the fashion company, The One
Image: SBS TV
Now We Are Breaking Up- Sehun
Chanyeol takes on the role of a brilliant game programmer entangled in his own creation
Image: tvN
Memories of The Alhambra- Chanyeol
Following Go Yoo's (Sehun) selfless kidney donation to his best friend Joon Hee (Jo Joon Young), they evolve into rivals, competing to excel academically and win So Yeon's (Jang Yeo Bin) heart
All That We Loved- Sehun
Image: TVING
Introverted fan Ji Yeon Hee (Moon Ga Young) is in for a surprise when she learns that EXO’s Chanyeol, D.O., Baekhyun, and Sehun have moved in next door, with other members making cameo appearances
EXO Next door- EXO
Image: JTBC