Priyanshi Shah

DECEMBEr 31, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas starring Ji Chang Wook

A fallen photographer returns home, sparking a rekindled romance with a childhood friend in this charming series starring Ji Chang Wook

Image: JTBC

Welcome to Samdalri 

Ji Chang Wook leads a gripping '90s drama as a undercover cop infiltrating a crime syndicate, entwining his life with his narcotics officer wife

The Worst of Evil 

Image: Disney+

Former troublemaker meets convenience store love in a heartwarming tale with Ji Chang Wook, blending comedy and romance

Backstreet Rookie 

Image: SBS

Ji Chang Wook plays a reporter uncovering past truths, navigating a web of mystery and beliefs in this action-packed drama with Park Min Young

Healer 

Image: KBS2

A skilled special ops agent, played by Ji Chang Wook, becomes a bodyguard entangled in power and love in this thrilling drama co-starring YoonA 

The K2 

Image: tvN

Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun lead a crime-comedy as a prosecutor and trainee, unraveling mysteries and unexpected suspicions turned into romance

Suspicious Partner 

Image: SBS

Ji Chang Wook stars in a magical journey where a high school student pursues her dream of becoming a magician after encountering a mysterious performer

The Sound of Magic 

Image: Netflix

Ji Chang Wook's passionate architect seeks love on the streets of Seoul after a beachside romance, adding a touch of drama and romance to city life

Lovestruck in the City 

Image: Kakao TV

A warrior girl rises from servant to empress in a captivating historical drama starring Ji Chang Wook alongside Ha Ji Won

The Empress Ki 

Image: MBC

Ji Chang Wook takes on a sci-fi romantic comedy, waking up 20 years later after a freezing experiment, delivering a blend of mystery and humor

Melting Me Softly 

Image: tvN

