K-dramas starring Ji Chang Wook
A fallen photographer returns home, sparking a rekindled romance with a childhood friend in this charming series starring Ji Chang Wook
Image: JTBC
Welcome to Samdalri
Ji Chang Wook leads a gripping '90s drama as a undercover cop infiltrating a crime syndicate, entwining his life with his narcotics officer wife
The Worst of Evil
Image: Disney+
Former troublemaker meets convenience store love in a heartwarming tale with Ji Chang Wook, blending comedy and romance
Backstreet Rookie
Image: SBS
Ji Chang Wook plays a reporter uncovering past truths, navigating a web of mystery and beliefs in this action-packed drama with Park Min Young
Healer
Image: KBS2
A skilled special ops agent, played by Ji Chang Wook, becomes a bodyguard entangled in power and love in this thrilling drama co-starring YoonA
The K2
Image: tvN
Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun lead a crime-comedy as a prosecutor and trainee, unraveling mysteries and unexpected suspicions turned into romance
Suspicious Partner
Image: SBS
Ji Chang Wook stars in a magical journey where a high school student pursues her dream of becoming a magician after encountering a mysterious performer
The Sound of Magic
Image: Netflix
Ji Chang Wook's passionate architect seeks love on the streets of Seoul after a beachside romance, adding a touch of drama and romance to city life
Lovestruck in the City
Image: Kakao TV
A warrior girl rises from servant to empress in a captivating historical drama starring Ji Chang Wook alongside Ha Ji Won
The Empress Ki
Image: MBC
Ji Chang Wook takes on a sci-fi romantic comedy, waking up 20 years later after a freezing experiment, delivering a blend of mystery and humor
Melting Me Softly
Image: tvN