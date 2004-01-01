Heading 3

K-dramas starring Lee Min Ki

Born on January 16, 1985, Lee Min Ki is a versatile South Korean talent, excelling as an actor, model, and singer

Image: Lee Min Ki’s Instagram

Lee Min Ki

Lee Min Ki made his acting debut in the 2004 television drama My Older Brother

Image:Lee Min Ki’s Instagram

Debut role

His first leading role in television was in the melodrama I Really Really Like You

Image:Lee Min Ki’s Instagram

First lead role

Dal Ja faces the dilemma of choosing between the single life and married life

Image: KBS

Dal Ja’s Spring

This slice of life K-drama follows two housemates who marry to save money, facing unexpected challenges like demanding in-laws and navigating their evolving bond

Image: tvN

Because This Is My First Life

A top actress and an airline director navigate a unique love story as he copes with prosopagnosia, while she transforms into someone else for a week every month

Image: JTBC

The Beauty Inside

A woman enters the National Assembly in an attempt to save her husband

Image: OCN

The Lies Within

Rom-com actress Oh Joo In repurchases her family home, only to find that award-winning scriptwriter Han Bi Soo, who turned her down for roles, is living there

Oh My Ladylord

Image: MBC

Three siblings, weary of the routine of adulthood, embark on a quest to discover fulfillment and break free from their mundane lives

Image:  JTBC

My Liberation Notes

A psychic veterinarian and a detective team up to solve small-town cases, but their abilities are put to the test when they unravel a mystery involving a serial killer

Behind Your Touch

Image: JTBC

