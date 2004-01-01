K-dramas starring Lee Min Ki
Born on January 16, 1985, Lee Min Ki is a versatile South Korean talent, excelling as an actor, model, and singer
Image: Lee Min Ki’s Instagram
Lee Min Ki
Lee Min Ki made his acting debut in the 2004 television drama My Older Brother
Image:Lee Min Ki’s Instagram
Debut role
His first leading role in television was in the melodrama I Really Really Like You
Image:Lee Min Ki’s Instagram
First lead role
Dal Ja faces the dilemma of choosing between the single life and married life
Image: KBS
Dal Ja’s Spring
This slice of life K-drama follows two housemates who marry to save money, facing unexpected challenges like demanding in-laws and navigating their evolving bond
Image: tvN
Because This Is My First Life
A top actress and an airline director navigate a unique love story as he copes with prosopagnosia, while she transforms into someone else for a week every month
Image: JTBC
The Beauty Inside
A woman enters the National Assembly in an attempt to save her husband
Image: OCN
The Lies Within
Rom-com actress Oh Joo In repurchases her family home, only to find that award-winning scriptwriter Han Bi Soo, who turned her down for roles, is living there
Oh My Ladylord
Image: MBC
Three siblings, weary of the routine of adulthood, embark on a quest to discover fulfillment and break free from their mundane lives
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes
A psychic veterinarian and a detective team up to solve small-town cases, but their abilities are put to the test when they unravel a mystery involving a serial killer
Behind Your Touch
Image: JTBC