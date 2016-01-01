K-dramas starring Lee Se Young

Born on December 20, 1992, Lee Se Young is a talented South Korean actress
Lee Se Young
She started her journey as a young actress, taking on roles in different films and TV shows like Jewel in the Palace, When I Turned Nine, Lovely Rivals, and The Wonder Years
Debut role
She rose to fame with the 2016 series The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop, winning the Best New Actress award at the Baeksang Arts Award and earning the title of Best Couple with co-star Hyun Woo
Breakout role
A renowned singer discovers he vanished in 1994 after time-traveling. As he delves into his disappearance, he forms a connection with a music student, unaware that the young artist is his son
Hit The Top
Son Oh Gong, a mythical creature, finds himself imprisoned for his actions. Seeking a way to restore his immortality, he attempts to manipulate Seon Mi, a girl with magical powers
A Korean Odyssey
As palace politics become perilous in Joseon, a clown, Ha-seon, is ordered to temporarily take the place of King Yi Heon to safeguard his life
The Crowned Clown
A skilled anesthesiologist, immune to pain, upholds his morals and ethics while navigating diverse patients and medical challenges
Doctor John
A high school student gains the power to read memories with a touch, becoming a detective to solve crimes
Memorist
At the top of his career, a man's world crumbles when his child goes missing, and his wife dies by suicide. Desperate, he seeks help from a young girl in the past
Kairos
Yi San, a principled prince, aims to reform the laws of his kingdom upon taking the throne from his harsh grandfather. His affection for Deok Im, a wise court lady, leads him to pursue her as his concubine
The Red Sleeve
A vibrant lawyer plans to open a cafe providing free legal advice. Her challenge: the cafe is owned by her wealthy ex, who becomes her landlord as she works to launch her dream
The Law Cafe
Thrown down a well by an unknown assailant, Park Yeon Woo, a young woman from Confucian Joseon, is transported 200 years into the present day. Now stranded she grapples with the challenge of finding her way back home