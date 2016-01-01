Heading 3

K-dramas starring Lee Se Young

Born on December 20, 1992, Lee Se Young is a talented South Korean actress

Image Credits- Lee Se Young’s Instagram

Lee Se Young

She started her journey as a young actress, taking on roles in different films and TV shows like Jewel in the Palace, When I Turned Nine, Lovely Rivals, and The Wonder Years

Image Credits- Lee Se Young’s Instagram

Debut role

She rose to fame with the 2016 series The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop, winning the Best New Actress award at the Baeksang Arts Award and earning the title of Best Couple with co-star Hyun Woo

Image Credits- Lee Se Young’s Instagram

Breakout role

A renowned singer discovers he vanished in 1994 after time-traveling. As he delves into his disappearance, he forms a connection with a music student, unaware that the young artist is his son

Image Credits- KBS2

Hit The Top

Son Oh Gong, a mythical creature, finds himself imprisoned for his actions. Seeking a way to restore his immortality, he attempts to manipulate Seon Mi, a girl with magical powers

Image Credits- tvN

A Korean Odyssey

As palace politics become perilous in Joseon, a clown, Ha-seon, is ordered to temporarily take the place of King Yi Heon to safeguard his life

Image Credits- tvN

The Crowned Clown

A skilled anesthesiologist, immune to pain, upholds his morals and ethics while navigating diverse patients and medical challenges

Doctor John

Image Credits- SBS TV

A high school student gains the power to read memories with a touch, becoming a detective to solve crimes

Image Credits- tvN

Memorist

At the top of his career, a man's world crumbles when his child goes missing, and his wife dies by suicide. Desperate, he seeks help from a young girl in the past

Kairos

Image Credits- MBC TV

Yi San, a principled prince, aims to reform the laws of his kingdom upon taking the throne from his harsh grandfather. His affection for Deok Im, a wise court lady, leads him to pursue her as his concubine

Image Credits- MBC TV

The Red Sleeve

A vibrant lawyer plans to open a cafe providing free legal advice. Her challenge: the cafe is owned by her wealthy ex, who becomes her landlord as she works to launch her dream

Image Credits- KBS2

 The Law Cafe

Thrown down a well by an unknown assailant, Park Yeon Woo, a young woman from Confucian Joseon, is transported 200 years into the present day. Now stranded she grapples with the challenge of finding her way back home

Image Credits- MBC

 The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract

