Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

November 20, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas starring Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung is a South Korean actress and model who started her entertainment career by participating in the local Super Model Contest in 2008

Image Credits- Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram 

Who is Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung debuted as an actress in the SBS drama It's Okay, That's Love, becoming the first from YG Entertainment and K-Plus's strategic partnership

Image Credits- Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram 

Debut role

Lee Sung Kyung portrayed the stylish Baek In Ha, Baek In Ho (Seo Kang Joon)’s sister

Image Credits- tvN

Cheese In The Trap

Lee Sung Kyung plays Jin Seo Woo, a neurosurgeon. She causes issues for Hong Ji Hong (Kim Rae Won) and Yoo Hye Jung (Park Shin Hye) due to her feelings for Hong Ji Hong

Image Credits-  SBS TV

Doctors

Lee Sung Kyung took on her first leading role in coming of age K-drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, portraying a weightlifter navigating love and aspirations 

Image Credits- MBC TV

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

She portrays Choi Michaela / Mika, a young and aspiring musical actress who, unfortunately, possesses the ability to see the life spans of other people, including those close to her

Image Credits- tvN

About Time

In Dr. Romantic Season 2, she plays Cha Eun Jae, a surgeon suspended for a mistake, leading on to join the team at Doldam Hospital

Image Credits- SBS TV

Dr. Romantic Season 2

In Shooting Stars, she plays Oh Han Byul, the adept Head of Public Relations at Star Force Entertainment, renowned for her eloquence and crisis-handling skills

Image Credits- tvN

Shooting Stars

She plays Shim Woo Joo, facing a life crisis after her father's infidelity. Despite seeking revenge, she unexpectedly falls for Dong Jin (Kim Young Kwang), the son of her late father's mistress

Image Credits- Disney+

Call It Love

In the upcoming K-drama, Lee Sung Kyung takes on the role of Song Ha Ran, the eldest among her three siblings and works as a chief designer

Image Credits- Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram 

In Your Brilliant Season

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here