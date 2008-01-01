K-dramas starring Lee Sung Kyung
Lee Sung Kyung is a South Korean actress and model who started her entertainment career by participating in the local Super Model Contest in 2008
Image Credits- Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
Who is Lee Sung Kyung
Lee Sung Kyung debuted as an actress in the SBS drama It's Okay, That's Love, becoming the first from YG Entertainment and K-Plus's strategic partnership
Image Credits- Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
Debut role
Lee Sung Kyung portrayed the stylish Baek In Ha, Baek In Ho (Seo Kang Joon)’s sister
Image Credits- tvN
Cheese In The Trap
Lee Sung Kyung plays Jin Seo Woo, a neurosurgeon. She causes issues for Hong Ji Hong (Kim Rae Won) and Yoo Hye Jung (Park Shin Hye) due to her feelings for Hong Ji Hong
Image Credits- SBS TV
Doctors
Lee Sung Kyung took on her first leading role in coming of age K-drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, portraying a weightlifter navigating love and aspirations
Image Credits- MBC TV
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
She portrays Choi Michaela / Mika, a young and aspiring musical actress who, unfortunately, possesses the ability to see the life spans of other people, including those close to her
Image Credits- tvN
About Time
In Dr. Romantic Season 2, she plays Cha Eun Jae, a surgeon suspended for a mistake, leading on to join the team at Doldam Hospital
Image Credits- SBS TV
Dr. Romantic Season 2
In Shooting Stars, she plays Oh Han Byul, the adept Head of Public Relations at Star Force Entertainment, renowned for her eloquence and crisis-handling skills
Image Credits- tvN
Shooting Stars
She plays Shim Woo Joo, facing a life crisis after her father's infidelity. Despite seeking revenge, she unexpectedly falls for Dong Jin (Kim Young Kwang), the son of her late father's mistress
Image Credits- Disney+
Call It Love
In the upcoming K-drama, Lee Sung Kyung takes on the role of Song Ha Ran, the eldest among her three siblings and works as a chief designer
Image Credits- Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
In Your Brilliant Season