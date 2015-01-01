K-dramas starring Nam Joo Hyuk
A teen fencer chases dreams and love, unfolding a sweet story of youth and ambition
Image: tvN
Twenty Five Twenty One
Travel with Ha Jin to ancient times in a fantasy drama, exploring love and fate
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
Join funny and romantic adventures as Bae Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk tackle the challenges of the tech industry
Start Up
Image: tvN
Nam Joo Hyuk stars in a heartwarming tale of a weightlifter's journey through dreams and romance
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
Enter a world of fantasy romance as Nam Joo Hyuk, the Water God Habaek, embarks on a mission
The Bride of Habaek
Image: tvN
Nam Joo Hyuk stars in a dramatic story of a woman who has to fight against jellies as a teacher himself
The School Nurse Files
Image: Netflix
Nam Joo Hyuk takes on a historical drama portraying the epic Ansi Fortress tale
Who Are You: School 2015
Image: KBS2
In this captivating drama explore college life with Park Hae Jin and Nam Joo Hyuk
Cheese in the Trap
Image: tvN
Dive into a fantasy drama exploring loss and time with Nam Joo Hyuk
The Light in Your Eyes
Image: JTBC
Released during his military service, the show sees him take on the role of an executioner by night punishing wrongdoers against the law
Vigilante
Image: Disney+