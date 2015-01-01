Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

DECEMBEr 31, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas starring Nam Joo Hyuk

A teen fencer chases dreams and love, unfolding a sweet story of youth and ambition 

Image: tvN

Twenty Five Twenty One 

Travel with Ha Jin to ancient times in a fantasy drama, exploring love and fate

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image: SBS

Join funny and romantic adventures as Bae Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk tackle the challenges of the tech industry 

Start Up 

Image: tvN

Nam Joo Hyuk stars in a heartwarming tale of a weightlifter's journey through dreams and romance 

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image: MBC

Enter a world of fantasy romance as Nam Joo Hyuk, the Water God Habaek, embarks on a mission 

The Bride of Habaek 

Image: tvN

Nam Joo Hyuk stars in a dramatic story of a woman who has to fight against jellies as a teacher himself

The School Nurse Files

Image: Netflix

Nam Joo Hyuk takes on a historical drama portraying the epic Ansi Fortress tale

Who Are You: School 2015

Image: KBS2

In this captivating drama explore college life with Park Hae Jin and Nam Joo Hyuk 

Cheese in the Trap 

Image: tvN

Dive into a fantasy drama exploring loss and time with Nam Joo Hyuk

The Light in Your Eyes 

Image: JTBC

Released during his military service, the show sees him take on the role of an executioner by night punishing wrongdoers against the law

Vigilante

Image: Disney+

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here