Priyanshi Shah

DECEMBEr 31, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas starring Park Shin Hye

Follow Park Shin Hye as she pretends to be her twin brother to join a boy band, bringing lots of laughs and love

Image: SBS

 You're Beautiful

Enjoy a sweet college romance with Park Shin Hye and Jung Yong-hwa, where love and music come together

Heartstrings

Image: MBC

Dive into a love story between Park Shin Hye's character, Cha Eun-sang, and Lee Min Ho's Kim Tan, filled with romance and competition

The Heirs

Image: SBS

Park Shin Hye plays a reporter with a unique condition, making this drama about truth, journalism, and love truly touching

 Pinocchio

Image: SBS

Watch Park Shin Hye as a strong-willed doctor with a complicated past, in this drama full of passion and determination

 Doctors

Image: SBS

Join Park Shin Hye and Hyun Bin in an exciting adventure inside a virtual reality game that blurs the line between reality and fiction

Memories of the Alhambra

Image: tvN

The story sees Park Shin Hye in the role of Shin Sae Ryung, the daughter of the Prime Minister

Prince Hours

Image: MBC

Delight in the cute romance between Park Shin Hye's shy book editor character and her charming neighbor

Flower Boy Next Door

Image: tvN

Watch Park Shin Hye in a sci-fi mystery drama involving time travel and a future full of challenges

Sisyphus: The Myth

Image: JTBC

Park Shin Hye reunites with Park Hyung Sik for this medical romance drama 

Doctor Slump

Image source- MBC

