K-dramas starring Park Shin Hye
Follow Park Shin Hye as she pretends to be her twin brother to join a boy band, bringing lots of laughs and love
You're Beautiful
Enjoy a sweet college romance with Park Shin Hye and Jung Yong-hwa, where love and music come together
Heartstrings
Dive into a love story between Park Shin Hye's character, Cha Eun-sang, and Lee Min Ho's Kim Tan, filled with romance and competition
The Heirs
Park Shin Hye plays a reporter with a unique condition, making this drama about truth, journalism, and love truly touching
Pinocchio
Watch Park Shin Hye as a strong-willed doctor with a complicated past, in this drama full of passion and determination
Doctors
Join Park Shin Hye and Hyun Bin in an exciting adventure inside a virtual reality game that blurs the line between reality and fiction
Memories of the Alhambra
The story sees Park Shin Hye in the role of Shin Sae Ryung, the daughter of the Prime Minister
Prince Hours
Delight in the cute romance between Park Shin Hye's shy book editor character and her charming neighbor
Flower Boy Next Door
Watch Park Shin Hye in a sci-fi mystery drama involving time travel and a future full of challenges
Sisyphus: The Myth
Park Shin Hye reunites with Park Hyung Sik for this medical romance drama
Doctor Slump
