Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 26, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas Starring Rich Female Leads

IU shines as Jang Man-wol, the wealthy CEO of Hotel Del Luna, in this captivating K-drama filled with mystery and the supernatural

Image credits: tvN

Hotel Del Luna 

Breaking stereotypes, this drama features a rich and complex female lead, defying conventional portrayals. A refreshing take on mental health

Image credits: tvN

It's Okay To Not be Okay 

Son Ye-jin's Yoon Se-ri, a successful South Korean heiress, takes center stage in this immensely popular drama with a cross-border love story

Image credits: tvN

Crash Landing on You 

Jun Ji-Hyun's Cheon Song-Yi, a glamorous Hallyu star, adds depth and charm to this fantasy romance drama

Image credits: SBS

My Love from the Star 

Shin Hye-sun portrays Lee Yeon-Seo, a rich and complex character in this drama centered around love and redemption

Image credits: KBS2

Angel’s Last Mission: Love 

Although not born into wealth, prosecutor Cha Young, played by Jeon Yeo-bin, showcases a successful and sophisticated lifestyle in this dark comedy

Image credits: tvN

Vincenzo 

Yoo In-na is Jin-shim, a once-rich top actress, seeks redemption in a law firm, blending humor and romance

Image credits: tvN

Touch Your Heart 

Han Se Gye, portrayed by Seo Hyun-jin, navigates the challenges of being a top actress with a rich lifestyle in this unique drama

Image credits: JTBC

Beauty Inside 

Song Hye-kyo is Oh Young, a blind heiress, finds love amidst deception in this melodramatic series

Image credits: SBS

That Winter The Wind Blows 

Kim Da-mi is Jo Yi-Seo, with her own money and attitude, stands out as a strong and independent character in this inspiring drama

Image credits: JTBC

Itaewon Class 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here