K-dramas Starring Rich Female Leads
IU shines as Jang Man-wol, the wealthy CEO of Hotel Del Luna, in this captivating K-drama filled with mystery and the supernatural
Image credits: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
Breaking stereotypes, this drama features a rich and complex female lead, defying conventional portrayals. A refreshing take on mental health
Image credits: tvN
It's Okay To Not be Okay
Son Ye-jin's Yoon Se-ri, a successful South Korean heiress, takes center stage in this immensely popular drama with a cross-border love story
Image credits: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Jun Ji-Hyun's Cheon Song-Yi, a glamorous Hallyu star, adds depth and charm to this fantasy romance drama
Image credits: SBS
My Love from the Star
Shin Hye-sun portrays Lee Yeon-Seo, a rich and complex character in this drama centered around love and redemption
Image credits: KBS2
Angel’s Last Mission: Love
Although not born into wealth, prosecutor Cha Young, played by Jeon Yeo-bin, showcases a successful and sophisticated lifestyle in this dark comedy
Image credits: tvN
Vincenzo
Yoo In-na is Jin-shim, a once-rich top actress, seeks redemption in a law firm, blending humor and romance
Image credits: tvN
Touch Your Heart
Han Se Gye, portrayed by Seo Hyun-jin, navigates the challenges of being a top actress with a rich lifestyle in this unique drama
Image credits: JTBC
Beauty Inside
Song Hye-kyo is Oh Young, a blind heiress, finds love amidst deception in this melodramatic series
Image credits: SBS
That Winter The Wind Blows
Kim Da-mi is Jo Yi-Seo, with her own money and attitude, stands out as a strong and independent character in this inspiring drama
Image credits: JTBC
Itaewon Class