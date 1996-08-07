K-dramas starring Rowoon
Rowoon, born Kim Seok Woo, emerged as one of SF9's standout members, captivating fans worldwide
Image: FNC Entertainment
Rowoon was born on August 7, 1996, in Seoul, South Korea
Image: FNC Entertainment
Beyond his music career, Rowoon ventured into acting and gained recognition for his roles in popular K-dramas like Extraordinary You and She Would Never Know
Image: FNC Entertainment
Extraordinary You is his first major lead role where he plays Haru, an extra in a comic book but with special capabilities
extraordinary You
IMAGE: MBC
Rowoon is cast as the goofy and clumsy Choi Joon Woong, who gets into an accident and goes into a coma while meddling with a grim reaper’s mission to save a suicidal person
Tomorrow
IMAGE: MBC
The King’s Affection
IMAGE: KBS2
The historical drama follows King Lee Hwi, who is actually the twin sister of the king who was murdered in his childhood
A corporate melodrama, Yoon Song-ah is the marketing manager of a successful brand and hopes to launch her own line one day
Image: JTBC
She Would Never Know
A romantic melodrama, Where Stars Land follows the different relationships of the employees and the passengers at Incheon Airport
image: SBS TV
Where Stars Land
This high school rom-com follows high school students like Tae Woon, a troublemaker who is the polar opposite of the energetic Eun Ho
School 2017
Image: KBS2
Ro Woon, the star athlete of the school is confident that he will get the girl till he realizes he has to compete against his classmates
Image: Naver TV cast
Click Your Heart