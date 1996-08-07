Heading 3

K-dramas starring Rowoon

Rowoon, born Kim Seok Woo, emerged as one of SF9's standout members, captivating fans worldwide

Rowoon was born on August 7, 1996, in Seoul, South Korea

Beyond his music career, Rowoon ventured into acting and gained recognition for his roles in popular K-dramas like Extraordinary You and She Would Never Know

Extraordinary You is his first major lead role where he plays Haru, an extra in a comic book but with special capabilities

extraordinary You 

Rowoon is cast as the goofy and clumsy Choi Joon Woong, who gets into an accident and goes into a coma while meddling with a grim reaper’s mission to save a suicidal person

Tomorrow 

The King’s Affection

The historical drama follows King Lee Hwi, who is actually the twin sister of the king who was murdered in his childhood

A corporate melodrama, Yoon Song-ah is the marketing manager of a successful brand and hopes to launch her own line one day

She Would Never Know

A romantic melodrama, Where Stars Land follows the different relationships of the employees and the passengers at Incheon Airport

Where Stars Land

This high school rom-com follows high school students like Tae Woon, a troublemaker who is the polar opposite of  the energetic Eun Ho

School 2017 

Ro Woon, the star athlete of the school is confident that he will get the girl till he realizes he has to compete against his classmates

Click Your Heart

