 Pujya Doss

January 12, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas that can be your next obsession

A rich South Korean woman accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier. A heartwarming tale of love and diplomacy

Crash Landing On You

Image:  tvN

An ex-convict opens a bar in Itaewon and battles corporate giants. A story of resilience, friendship, and pursuing dreams

Itaewon Class

Image:  JTBC

Special forces captain and surgeon find love amid dangerous missions. A gripping blend of romance and action

Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2

A goblin and his human bride navigate life, death, and past mistakes. A visually stunning fantasy romance

Goblin

Image:  tvN

A girl undergoes plastic surgery and enters college, facing societal beauty standards. A poignant exploration of self-esteem and acceptance

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image:  JTBC

A girl with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a CEO. A hilarious and heartwarming romantic comedy

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

A woman predicts accidents in her dreams and teams up with a prosecutor to prevent them. A suspenseful blend of romance and crime

While You Were Sleeping

Image:  SBS

A hotel for ghosts run by an enigmatic woman. A mesmerizing mix of fantasy, drama, and romance

Hotel Del Luna

Image:  tvN

A narcissistic CEO and his devoted secretary navigate love and secrets. A delightful romantic comedy

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image:  tvN

The lives and friendships of five families in 1988 Seoul. A nostalgic journey filled with laughter, tears, and relatable moments

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

