K-dramas that can be your next obsession
A rich South Korean woman accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier. A heartwarming tale of love and diplomacy
Crash Landing On You
Image: tvN
An ex-convict opens a bar in Itaewon and battles corporate giants. A story of resilience, friendship, and pursuing dreams
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
Special forces captain and surgeon find love amid dangerous missions. A gripping blend of romance and action
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
A goblin and his human bride navigate life, death, and past mistakes. A visually stunning fantasy romance
Goblin
Image: tvN
A girl undergoes plastic surgery and enters college, facing societal beauty standards. A poignant exploration of self-esteem and acceptance
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
A girl with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a CEO. A hilarious and heartwarming romantic comedy
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A woman predicts accidents in her dreams and teams up with a prosecutor to prevent them. A suspenseful blend of romance and crime
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
A hotel for ghosts run by an enigmatic woman. A mesmerizing mix of fantasy, drama, and romance
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN
A narcissistic CEO and his devoted secretary navigate love and secrets. A delightful romantic comedy
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
The lives and friendships of five families in 1988 Seoul. A nostalgic journey filled with laughter, tears, and relatable moments
Reply 1988
Image: tvN