The drama is about the people who clean the belongings and places of the deceased people and also shows the amount of grief they had to see after each project.
Move to Heaven
Source: Netflix
The scene in the drama where Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) died in the arms of his bride leaving her full of grief, devastated fans.
Goblin
Source: tvN
The drama consists of four leads who are connected to each other because of a mall collapse leaving countless dead.
Just between Lovers
Source: JTBC
Life turned devastating part when the male lead’s best friend from childhood was killed, shattering the male lead.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Source: KBS2TV
The emotionally wreaking drama tells us about a mother’s unconditional love, even after her death.
Hi Bye, Mama!
Source: tvN
The story is about three grim reapers, who are in charge of preventing suicides on earth.
Tomorrow
Source: MBC
The story revolves around a girl with leukaemia and how her two guy friends start helping her overcome her disease. The girl's death, in the end, leaves both the guys devastated.
Autumn in My Heart
Source: KBS2TV
The ending of the series totally made viewers cry when Shin Jung couldn't beat his terminal illness and had to let go.
Uncontrollably Fond
Source: KBS
The drama tells us about a hotel especially made for dead people who can rest for the last time before moving on.
Hotel del Luna
Source: tvN
The story revolves around the male lead losing his girlfriend in a car accident, and somehow the female lead was held responsible. Hence, they both had a miserable life after the incident.
Secret Love
Source: KBS2 TV