 October 12, 2023

K-dramas that deserve a season 2

A fantasy romance about an immortal goblin and a high school girl. A sequel could explore their continued love story and the consequences of their supernatural connection

Goblin

Image: tvN

A heartwarming story of friends and family in a Seoul neighborhood during the late 1980s. Fans want to know how the characters' lives evolve further in the '90s

Reply 1988 

Image: tvN

A crime thriller about detectives communicating across time to solve cold cases. A second season could delve into new mysterious cases and further explore the time-travel element

Signal 

Image: tvN

A drama about a young entrepreneur seeking revenge and success in the restaurant business. Season 2 could follow his journey as he expands his business globally 

Itaewon Class 

Image: JTBC.

A love story between a special forces captain and a doctor in a war-torn country. Viewers are eager to see the couple navigate the challenges of married life and parenthood

Descendants of the Sun 

Image: KBS2.

Business Proposal was a hit with viewers all over the world. A second season could follow the couple as they navigate their relationship and work together to overcome challenges

Business Proposal

IMAGE: SBS

A thrilling story involving parallel universes and a webtoon artist. A sequel could delve into the consequences of meddling with multiple worlds

W: Two Worlds 

 Image: MBC.

A fantasy romance involving characters who can see the future in their dreams. Season 2 could explore how their abilities continue to affect their lives and relationships

While You Were Sleeping 

Image: SBS.

A historical drama with elements of time travel and a complex love story. Fans are eager to see how the time-traveling heroine's fate unfolds in a new era

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image: SBS.

A supernatural drama set in a mysterious hotel for ghosts. A second season could introduce new guests and delve deeper into the hotel's history

Hotel Del Luna 

Image: tvN.

