Pujya Doss

september 07, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas That Didn’t Work in South Korea 

A romance drama about a woman who doesn't believe in love and a man who doesn't want to be in a relationship. 

Nevertheless

Image: JTBC.

A mystery thriller about a group of friends who are tempted by a mysterious game. 

Tempted 

Image: MBC.

A romantic comedy-drama about a man with a personality disorder and a woman who works in a psychiatric ward. 

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: tvN.

A fantasy romance drama about two parallel universes, one in modern-day South Korea and the other in a fictional kingdom. 

The King: Eternal Monarch 

Image: SBS.

A historical drama about a group of young men who train to become warriors in the Silla Kingdom. 

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth 

Image: KBS2

A fantasy romance drama about a high school girl who realizes she is a character in a comic book. 

Extraordinary You

Image: MBC.

A fantasy romance drama about a nine-tailed fox who falls in love with a woman. 

Image: tvN.

Tale of the Nine Tailed

A fantasy romance drama about a man who can bring death to anything he touches and a woman who is willing to make a deal with him to save her life.

Image: tvN.

Doom at Your Service

A romantic melodrama about two childhood friends who fall in love but are separated by tragedy. 

Uncontrollably Fond 

Image: KBS2.

A romantic comedy-drama about a woman who undergoes plastic surgery to change her appearance. 

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

Image: JTBC.

