K-dramas That Didn’t Work in South Korea
A romance drama about a woman who doesn't believe in love and a man who doesn't want to be in a relationship.
Nevertheless
Image: JTBC.
A mystery thriller about a group of friends who are tempted by a mysterious game.
Tempted
Image: MBC.
A romantic comedy-drama about a man with a personality disorder and a woman who works in a psychiatric ward.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN.
A fantasy romance drama about two parallel universes, one in modern-day South Korea and the other in a fictional kingdom.
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS.
A historical drama about a group of young men who train to become warriors in the Silla Kingdom.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2
A fantasy romance drama about a high school girl who realizes she is a character in a comic book.
Extraordinary You
Image: MBC.
A fantasy romance drama about a nine-tailed fox who falls in love with a woman.
Image: tvN.
Tale of the Nine Tailed
A fantasy romance drama about a man who can bring death to anything he touches and a woman who is willing to make a deal with him to save her life.
Image: tvN.
Doom at Your Service
A romantic melodrama about two childhood friends who fall in love but are separated by tragedy.
Uncontrollably Fond
Image: KBS2.
A romantic comedy-drama about a woman who undergoes plastic surgery to change her appearance.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC.