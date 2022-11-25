Heading 3
K-dramas that feel
like a warm hug
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
A track athlete and a translator’s love story, you can definitely find more than a few beautiful dialogues.
Run On
Image: JTBC
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Their bickering and all their support for each other are a delight to watch.
Image: tvN
The dimple couple brought smiles to everyone’s faces.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: Kakao TV
Adapted from a Chinese show of the same name, this one feels like home.
A Love So Beautiful
Image: tvN
It started out like a breath of fresh air and was a very well-made show.
Twenty Five, Twenty One
Image: SBS
The hustling and bustling of middle school boys as they chase their dreams is very inspiring.
Racket Boys
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
This bunch of friends is like no other as they tackle the world of medicine with music.
People always talk about coming back to this drama for emotional support.
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Image: SBS
The familiarity of the storyline was definitely refreshing!
Business Proposal
Image: JTBC
While it is sad, it is also equally filled with love and everything in between.
Just Between Lovers
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alchemy of Souls Key characters