K-dramas that feel like Christmas

Goblin has to stay on the top of the list. With its beautiful christmas vibes and sweet scenes it is the perfect watch on Christmas. Not to mention all the sweet winter scenes the drama has!

Goblin

Image Credits- tvN

Yumi’s Cells has its two main plot points surrounding Christmas which one can look out for. Alongside that the sweet cozy show is the perfect match for the season

Yumi’s Cells

Image Credits- tvN

While the entire drama may not exude Christmas vibes in all of its 16 episodes, there are special moments where our favorite couple shares holiday joy

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image Credits- MBC TV

While the drama didn't unfold entirely during winter, crucial events in the storyline occurred against the backdrop of snow-covered streets giving that holiday wintery vibes

While You Were Sleeping

Image Credits- SBS TV

Who can ever forget the iconic scene where Gu Jun Pyo waits for Geum Jan Di in freezing snow under the Namsan Tower?

Boys Over Flowers

Image Credits- KBS2

There were many pretty scenes with cute christmas decor in the show

Secret Garden

Image Credits- SBS TV

Oh My Venus featured cute christmas scenes with friends coming together to decorate the tree

Oh My Venus 

Image Credits- KBS2

Who can forget the sweet tree Se Ri decorated and how Jeong Hyeok traveled to Seoul in the holiday season to protect  Se Ri from danger

Crash Landing On You

Image Credits- tvN

While there wasn't a designated Christmas episode, episode 3 aired on Christmas Day in Korea. The most Christmassy scene unfolds when Song-yi witnesses the first snowfall from the hospital window

My Love From The Star

Image Credits- SBS TV

The couple's sweet vibes are perfect for the holidays, and in one of the early trailers, they are shown celebrating Christmas together, setting the cozy and romantic tone of the show

 Touch Your Heart

Image Credits- tvN

