K-dramas that feel like Christmas
Goblin has to stay on the top of the list. With its beautiful christmas vibes and sweet scenes it is the perfect watch on Christmas. Not to mention all the sweet winter scenes the drama has!
Goblin
Image Credits- tvN
Yumi’s Cells has its two main plot points surrounding Christmas which one can look out for. Alongside that the sweet cozy show is the perfect match for the season
Yumi’s Cells
Image Credits- tvN
While the entire drama may not exude Christmas vibes in all of its 16 episodes, there are special moments where our favorite couple shares holiday joy
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image Credits- MBC TV
While the drama didn't unfold entirely during winter, crucial events in the storyline occurred against the backdrop of snow-covered streets giving that holiday wintery vibes
While You Were Sleeping
Image Credits- SBS TV
Who can ever forget the iconic scene where Gu Jun Pyo waits for Geum Jan Di in freezing snow under the Namsan Tower?
Boys Over Flowers
Image Credits- KBS2
There were many pretty scenes with cute christmas decor in the show
Secret Garden
Image Credits- SBS TV
Oh My Venus featured cute christmas scenes with friends coming together to decorate the tree
Oh My Venus
Image Credits- KBS2
Who can forget the sweet tree Se Ri decorated and how Jeong Hyeok traveled to Seoul in the holiday season to protect Se Ri from danger
Crash Landing On You
Image Credits- tvN
While there wasn't a designated Christmas episode, episode 3 aired on Christmas Day in Korea. The most Christmassy scene unfolds when Song-yi witnesses the first snowfall from the hospital window
My Love From The Star
Image Credits- SBS TV
The couple's sweet vibes are perfect for the holidays, and in one of the early trailers, they are shown celebrating Christmas together, setting the cozy and romantic tone of the show
Touch Your Heart
Image Credits- tvN