Heading 3

K-dramas that focus on self-care

Sugandha Srivastava

MARCH 23, 2023

Entertainment

Engaging empathy and compassion within oneself, this K-drama deals with humanizing the older generation who are often dismissed as side characters

Dear My Friends

Source: SBS

It deals with the story of showcasing resilience and courage in the face of adversities meanwhile finding one’s true self

When the Camellia Blooms

Source: KBS2

A journey into a life of a woman handling her career while also managing her role as a mother, this K-drama sets off to break all glass ceilings for women all around

Romance Is A Bonus Book

Source: tvN

The K-drama in question depicts a 70-year-old man who learns ballet for the first time, and this storyline reflects the challenges and opportunities that can arise in later life

Navillera

Source: tvN

This K-drama features beautifully depicted love stories, which are enriched by historical information and historical fiction elements. Both the protagonists display strength and leadership qualities

Crash Landing On You

Source: tvN

This story captivated K-drama fans and served as an excellent form of escapism therapy. The show offered a welcome break from the stresses of daily life and immersed them in a world of rich historical detail and dramatic storytelling

Mr. Sunshine

Source: tvN

Themes such as social justice, cultural and gender identity, and racial discrimination add depth to the show. The female protagonist stands out, with a feisty personality that feels refreshing 

Itaewon Class

 Image Credit: CJ E&M

Start-Up conveys an important message about the significance of finding purpose and passion in life. The show emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself to overcome obstacles and achieve success

Start-Up

Source: tvN

A deeply introspective experience that prompts the viewer to reflect on their own life and relationships with loved ones. The show explores themes of grief and loss in a poignant and emotional way

Move To Heaven

Source: Netflix

The concept of "jeong," a Korean word that encompasses deep emotional connection and affection, is a central theme of the show

My Mister

Source: Netflix

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here