Engaging empathy and compassion within oneself, this K-drama deals with humanizing the older generation who are often dismissed as side characters
Dear My Friends
Source: SBS
It deals with the story of showcasing resilience and courage in the face of adversities meanwhile finding one’s true self
When the Camellia Blooms
Source: KBS2
A journey into a life of a woman handling her career while also managing her role as a mother, this K-drama sets off to break all glass ceilings for women all around
Romance Is A Bonus Book
Source: tvN
The K-drama in question depicts a 70-year-old man who learns ballet for the first time, and this storyline reflects the challenges and opportunities that can arise in later life
Navillera
Source: tvN
This K-drama features beautifully depicted love stories, which are enriched by historical information and historical fiction elements. Both the protagonists display strength and leadership qualities
Crash Landing On You
Source: tvN
This story captivated K-drama fans and served as an excellent form of escapism therapy. The show offered a welcome break from the stresses of daily life and immersed them in a world of rich historical detail and dramatic storytelling
Mr. Sunshine
Source: tvN
Themes such as social justice, cultural and gender identity, and racial discrimination add depth to the show. The female protagonist stands out, with a feisty personality that feels refreshing
Itaewon Class
Image Credit: CJ E&M
Start-Up conveys an important message about the significance of finding purpose and passion in life. The show emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself to overcome obstacles and achieve success
Start-Up
Source: tvN
A deeply introspective experience that prompts the viewer to reflect on their own life and relationships with loved ones. The show explores themes of grief and loss in a poignant and emotional way
Move To Heaven
Source: Netflix
The concept of "jeong," a Korean word that encompasses deep emotional connection and affection, is a central theme of the show
My Mister
Source: Netflix
