Priyanshi Shah

November 15, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas that mention BTS 

In the drama Welcome to Waikiki 2, Kim Seon Ho's character daydreams about being in BTS and brags about imaginary concerts. He couldn't join BTS because of his busy schedule

Image source- JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki 2

The drama The Myth is about surviving a nuclear attack. Park Shin Hye's character discovers a BTS magazine while navigating through the ruined South Korea and also plays the Spring Day

Image source- JTBC

Sisyphus: The Myth

In the drama Prison Playbook, a character talks about his wife being crazy for BTS, even neglecting household chores for their music

Image source- tvN

Prison Playbook

In the story of three siblings, Chang-hee tries to breakup with his girlfriend were she tells that she misses BTS too

Image source- JTBC

My Liberation Notes

In Strangers From Hell, a police officer wants to attend a BTS concert urgently, emphasizing the dedication of ARMYs

Image source- OCN

Strangers From Hell

Business Proposal became more famous when Jungkook said he's watching it. The drama features characters dancing to BTS songs

Image source- SBS TV

Business Proposal

In Crash Landing On You, a North Korean character loves BTS, especially Jungkook, showing that BTS has fans everywhere

Image source- tvN

Crash Landing On You

The Netflix drama Goblin includes a character dancing to BTS' Boy With Luv, adding a BTS touch to the love story

Image source- tvN

Goblin

In Record Of Youth, Park Bo Gum talks about how BTS' songs inspire him to be a better person

Image source- tvN

Record of Youth

Hotel Del Luna features a ghost Army calling Jungkook for her last wish, singing BTS' Fake Love before moving on

Image source- tvN

Hotel Del Luna

