K-dramas that mention BTS
In the drama Welcome to Waikiki 2, Kim Seon Ho's character daydreams about being in BTS and brags about imaginary concerts. He couldn't join BTS because of his busy schedule
Image source- JTBC
Welcome to Waikiki 2
The drama The Myth is about surviving a nuclear attack. Park Shin Hye's character discovers a BTS magazine while navigating through the ruined South Korea and also plays the Spring Day
Image source- JTBC
Sisyphus: The Myth
In the drama Prison Playbook, a character talks about his wife being crazy for BTS, even neglecting household chores for their music
Image source- tvN
Prison Playbook
In the story of three siblings, Chang-hee tries to breakup with his girlfriend were she tells that she misses BTS too
Image source- JTBC
My Liberation Notes
In Strangers From Hell, a police officer wants to attend a BTS concert urgently, emphasizing the dedication of ARMYs
Image source- OCN
Strangers From Hell
Business Proposal became more famous when Jungkook said he's watching it. The drama features characters dancing to BTS songs
Image source- SBS TV
Business Proposal
In Crash Landing On You, a North Korean character loves BTS, especially Jungkook, showing that BTS has fans everywhere
Image source- tvN
Crash Landing On You
The Netflix drama Goblin includes a character dancing to BTS' Boy With Luv, adding a BTS touch to the love story
Image source- tvN
Goblin
In Record Of Youth, Park Bo Gum talks about how BTS' songs inspire him to be a better person
Image source- tvN
Record of Youth
Click Here
Hotel Del Luna features a ghost Army calling Jungkook for her last wish, singing BTS' Fake Love before moving on
Image source- tvN
Hotel Del Luna