This drama portrays mental health in a refreshing and honest way, exploring the lives of a psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author who has an antisocial personality disorder.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Source: tvN
The story of a man with dissociative identity disorder (DID) who hires a psychiatrist to help him recover from his past traumas.
Kill Me, Heal Me
Source: MBC
This drama centers around the life of a man in his forties who is going through a tough time and the young woman who helps him through his struggles.
My Mister
Source: tvN
The story follows a group of senior citizens as they navigate through their daily lives and deal with issues related to ageing, loss, and depression.
Dear My Friends
Source: tvN
A fantasy romance drama about a woman who can time-travel and her journey towards accepting her own mortality and cherishing the present.
The Light in Your Eyes
Source: JTBC
A story about a man who becomes a detective in order to catch the serial killer who murdered his parents, and the woman who helps him overcome his traumatic past.
Come and Hug Me
Source: MBC
A romantic-comedy drama that deals with the challenges and failures of four friends who are trying to make it in the world.
Fight My Way
Source: KBS2
This drama focuses on the life of a young man who is struggling to find his place in the corporate world and the difficulties he faces.
Misaeng
Source: tvN
A nostalgic drama about a group of friends growing up in a neighborhood in Seoul during the 1980s, dealing with family and personal issues.
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
Click Here
The story of five women living together in a share-house as they deal with the challenges of adulthood and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.
Hello, My Twenties!
Source: JTBC