K-dramas That Should Adapt Into Anime 

Sugandha Srivastava

june 07, 2023

Entertainment

The anime adaptation of the show's fictional webtoon world offers visually immersive exploration of landscapes, supernatural elements, and thrilling adventures

W-Two Worlds

Source: MBC TV

Park Sae-ro-yi opens Danbam in Itaewon to become the top bar, seeking justice and inspiring audiences with his tenacity. Itaewon Class has universal appeal for a compelling anime adaptation

Itaewon Class

Source: JTBC 

In an anime adaptation, the fateful meeting between mermaid Shim Chung and scam artist Joon Jae can take viewers on a captivating journey, exploring underwater realms, history, and deep emotions with stunning visuals and intense storytelling

The Legend Of The Blue Sea

Source: SBS

Vincenzo, a gripping action-thriller, follows a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer's journey in South Korea, can present cultural fusion for a global audience in an anime adaptation

Vincenzo

Source: tvN 

My Name, with its mature themes and female protagonist seeking revenge, offers a unique crime noir anime for diverse audiences

My Name

Source: Netflix 

The Heirs, featuring an heir's forbidden love and family conflicts, offers a captivating plot with global appeal

The Heirs

Source: SBS 

Sweet Home, a post-apocalyptic horror with a part-monster protagonist, possesses dark themes perfect for an anime adaptation that appeals to adult audiences

Sweet Home

Source: Netflix 

The drama is already adapted from a popular webtoon exploring Nabi's journey of love and heartbreak, delivering impactful moments with vibrant visuals

Nevertheless

Source: JTBC 

Squid Game's popularity lends itself to an anime adaptation, delving deeper into its dark themes and offering stunning visualisations of the games

Squid Game

Source: Netflix 

A mental health-focused anime raises awareness, reduces stigma, and fosters empathy by depicting characters' inner struggles and healing journeys, forming an emotional bond with viewers.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Source:tvN 

