The anime adaptation of the show's fictional webtoon world offers visually immersive exploration of landscapes, supernatural elements, and thrilling adventures
W-Two Worlds
Source: MBC TV
Park Sae-ro-yi opens Danbam in Itaewon to become the top bar, seeking justice and inspiring audiences with his tenacity. Itaewon Class has universal appeal for a compelling anime adaptation
Itaewon Class
Source: JTBC
In an anime adaptation, the fateful meeting between mermaid Shim Chung and scam artist Joon Jae can take viewers on a captivating journey, exploring underwater realms, history, and deep emotions with stunning visuals and intense storytelling
The Legend Of The Blue Sea
Source: SBS
Vincenzo, a gripping action-thriller, follows a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer's journey in South Korea, can present cultural fusion for a global audience in an anime adaptation
Vincenzo
Source: tvN
My Name, with its mature themes and female protagonist seeking revenge, offers a unique crime noir anime for diverse audiences
My Name
Source: Netflix
The Heirs, featuring an heir's forbidden love and family conflicts, offers a captivating plot with global appeal
The Heirs
Source: SBS
Sweet Home, a post-apocalyptic horror with a part-monster protagonist, possesses dark themes perfect for an anime adaptation that appeals to adult audiences
Sweet Home
Source: Netflix
The drama is already adapted from a popular webtoon exploring Nabi's journey of love and heartbreak, delivering impactful moments with vibrant visuals
Nevertheless
Source: JTBC
Squid Game's popularity lends itself to an anime adaptation, delving deeper into its dark themes and offering stunning visualisations of the games
Squid Game
Source: Netflix
A mental health-focused anime raises awareness, reduces stigma, and fosters empathy by depicting characters' inner struggles and healing journeys, forming an emotional bond with viewers.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Source:tvN