K-dramas that should be made into books
The story about a soldier and a doctor who fell in love while on a peacekeeping mission in a war-torn country
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS2TV
Goblin
Source: tvN
An immortal Goblin falls in love with a high school girl who, in her past life, she was the queen who married King Wang Yeo who is now the Goblin and only she can free the goblin
The drama is about a clumsy high school girl who falls in love with a smart genius and the popular guy in school since she first met him
Playful Kiss
Source: MBC
The story revolves around Ha Jin who travels 1000 years back and gets into a young woman’s body, now Ha Jin is involved in the problems of the throne
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Source: SBS
The story revolves around a narcissistic vice president at a company and his secretary who has been working for him for over 9 years. When the secretary resigns from her job, she draws the attention of her boss.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Source: tvN
A news reporter who has a weird syndrome of getting hiccups every time she lies, then meets a guy from a rival news channel but things get difficult as they both start developing feelings for each other.
Pinocchio
Source: SBS
A K-drama about a surgical resident who gets pulled into her father’s webtoon world called ‘W’ and gets caught up in a murder mystery
W: Two Worlds
Source: MBC
A lawyer, who often gets bullied and disrespected because of her weight. She also gets dumped by her boyfriend of 15 years. She then takes the help of a famous trainer to turn her life around
Oh my Venus
Source: KBS2TV
Click Here
The K-drama mainly focuses on a woman named Go Ah In and her day-to-day struggle and sacrifices as a woman in corporate life.
Agency
Source: JTBC