 Sugandha Srivastava

july 23, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas that should be made into books

The story about a soldier and a doctor who fell in love while on a peacekeeping mission in a war-torn country

Descendants of the Sun

Source: KBS2TV

Goblin

Source: tvN

An immortal Goblin falls in love with a high school girl who, in her past life, she was the queen who married King Wang Yeo who is now the Goblin and only she can free the goblin

The drama  is about a clumsy high school girl who falls in love with a smart genius and the popular guy in school since she first met him

Playful Kiss

Source: MBC

The story revolves around Ha Jin who travels 1000 years back and gets into a young woman’s body, now Ha Jin is involved in the problems of the throne

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Source: SBS

The story revolves around a narcissistic vice president at a company and his secretary who has been working for him for over 9 years. When the secretary resigns from her job, she draws the attention of her boss.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Source: tvN

A news reporter who has a weird syndrome of getting hiccups every time she lies, then meets a guy from a rival news channel but things get difficult as they both start developing feelings for each other.

Pinocchio

Source: SBS

A K-drama about a surgical resident who gets pulled into her father’s webtoon world called ‘W’ and gets caught up in a murder mystery

W: Two Worlds

Source: MBC

The story revolves around a young CEO who falls in love with a poor stuntwoman despite their cultural and class differences

Secret Garden

Source: SBS

A lawyer, who often gets bullied and disrespected because of her weight. She also gets dumped by her boyfriend of 15 years. She then takes the help of a famous trainer to turn her life around

Oh my Venus

Source: KBS2TV

The K-drama mainly focuses on a woman named Go Ah In and her day-to-day struggle and sacrifices as a woman in corporate life.

Agency

Source: JTBC

