april 01, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas that will give you butterflies

Image Credits- SBS

A Business Proposal

Ha Ri's plan to scare off her friend's blind date backfires when she realizes he's her CEO, leading to an unexpected proposal

A young man with a severe allergy meets an aspiring entrepreneur who pretends to be a robot for her boyfriend, sparking an unexpected connection

Image Credits- MBC

I'm Not a Robot

A powerful sorceress inhabiting a blind woman's body meets a man from a prestigious family seeking her help to alter his fate

Image Credits- tvN

 Alchemy of Souls 

Insecure about her appearance, a student relies on makeup to hide her insecurities. But her perspective on life shifts when she meets a boy who sees her beyond the surface

Image Credits- tvN

True Beauty

A soldier in the South Korean Special Forces falls in love with a beautiful surgeon, but their professions create a rift, cutting short their blossoming romance

Image Credits- KBS2

 Descendants of the Sun

Kim Dal Ri fights to save her family's art museum from bankruptcy. Her fortunes shift when Jin Moo Hak, an uneducated businessman, comes to her aid, sparking a romance between them

Image Credits- KBS2

Dali & Cocky Prince

Image Credits- tvN

Sung Deok Mi, a museum curator, hides her love for singer Cha Shi An as a fan behind her professional personality. However, the museum's new director discovers her secret, becoming intrigued by her

Her Private Life

For an attorney who hates losing to men and an A-list actor who doesn’t trust women, love is impossible—until they're forced to date each other

Image credits- Netflix

Love to Hate You

When a high school girl discovers she's just a side character from a comic book, whose fate is controlled by the writer, she rebels, rewriting her story to pursue her wishes and find true love

 Extraordinary You

Image Credits– MBC 

Noh Ji Wook, a smart prosecutor, and his trainee Eun Bong Hee team up to catch a serial killer, but as they dive deeper, they learn more about the intertwined threads of their own pasts

 Suspicious Partner

Image Credits- SBS

