K-dramas that will give you butterflies
Image Credits- SBS
A Business Proposal
Ha Ri's plan to scare off her friend's blind date backfires when she realizes he's her CEO, leading to an unexpected proposal
A young man with a severe allergy meets an aspiring entrepreneur who pretends to be a robot for her boyfriend, sparking an unexpected connection
Image Credits- MBC
I'm Not a Robot
A powerful sorceress inhabiting a blind woman's body meets a man from a prestigious family seeking her help to alter his fate
Image Credits- tvN
Alchemy of Souls
Insecure about her appearance, a student relies on makeup to hide her insecurities. But her perspective on life shifts when she meets a boy who sees her beyond the surface
Image Credits- tvN
True Beauty
A soldier in the South Korean Special Forces falls in love with a beautiful surgeon, but their professions create a rift, cutting short their blossoming romance
Image Credits- KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Kim Dal Ri fights to save her family's art museum from bankruptcy. Her fortunes shift when Jin Moo Hak, an uneducated businessman, comes to her aid, sparking a romance between them
Image Credits- KBS2
Dali & Cocky Prince
Image Credits- tvN
Sung Deok Mi, a museum curator, hides her love for singer Cha Shi An as a fan behind her professional personality. However, the museum's new director discovers her secret, becoming intrigued by her
Her Private Life
For an attorney who hates losing to men and an A-list actor who doesn’t trust women, love is impossible—until they're forced to date each other
Image credits- Netflix
Love to Hate You
When a high school girl discovers she's just a side character from a comic book, whose fate is controlled by the writer, she rebels, rewriting her story to pursue her wishes and find true love
Extraordinary You
Image Credits– MBC
Noh Ji Wook, a smart prosecutor, and his trainee Eun Bong Hee team up to catch a serial killer, but as they dive deeper, they learn more about the intertwined threads of their own pasts
Suspicious Partner
Image Credits- SBS