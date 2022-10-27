Heading 3

OCT 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: JTBC

Also known as Radiant, it allows you to witness the story of a woman trying to save her family and a man who has lost hope on his own.

The Light in Your Eyes

Image: JTBC

Snowdrop

A South Korean student and a North Korean spy meet under dire circumstances and fall for each other.

Image: tvN

A dead woman has the opportunity to become human but at the cost of her family’s happiness.

Hi Bye, Mama!

Image: KBS2

A superstar and a documentary PD meet as adults and get into a strange relationship, as he slowly nears death due to a disease. 

Uncontrollably Fond

Image: SBS

A modern day woman falls in love with a Prince after transporting back in time but becomes a pawn in palace politics.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image: JTBC

3 friends on the verge of turning 40 experience love, life, heartbreak and death.

Thirty-Nine

Image: KBS2

Youth of May

A medicine student and a nurse fall in love during one of the toughest times in the country’s history.

Also known as Death Song, it is the real life story of the country’s first soprano and a playwright.

The Hymn of Death

Image: SBS

Image: MBC

A suicide prevention team of grim reapers deals with some of the most heartbreaking situations as they try to save people.

Tomorrow

Image: Netflix

A boy and his uncle learn about the stories of the dead as well as deal with personal loss.

Move to Heaven

