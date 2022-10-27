Heading 3
K-dramas that will
make you cry
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: JTBC
Also known as Radiant, it allows you to witness the story of a woman trying to save her family and a man who has lost hope on his own.
The Light in Your Eyes
Image: JTBC
Snowdrop
A South Korean student and a North Korean spy meet under dire circumstances and fall for each other.
Image: tvN
A dead woman has the opportunity to become human but at the cost of her family’s happiness.
Hi Bye, Mama!
Image: KBS2
A superstar and a documentary PD meet as adults and get into a strange relationship, as he slowly nears death due to a disease.
Uncontrollably Fond
Image: SBS
A modern day woman falls in love with a Prince after transporting back in time but becomes a pawn in palace politics.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: JTBC
3 friends on the verge of turning 40 experience love, life, heartbreak and death.
Thirty-Nine
Image: KBS2
Youth of May
A medicine student and a nurse fall in love during one of the toughest times in the country’s history.
Also known as Death Song, it is the real life story of the country’s first soprano and a playwright.
The Hymn of Death
Image: SBS
Image: MBC
A suicide prevention team of grim reapers deals with some of the most heartbreaking situations as they try to save people.
Tomorrow
Image: Netflix
A boy and his uncle learn about the stories of the dead as well as deal with personal loss.
Move to Heaven
