K-dramas that will make you feel single
A chance encounter in North Korea leads to a captivating love story. Brace for feels as Captain Ri and Yoon Se-ri's romance unfolds
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Swoon-worthy goblin-grim reaper bromance and heartbreak make this fantasy drama a must-watch for singles
Image: tvN
Goblin: The Lonely and Great God
Love blooms amidst political turmoil. Captain Yoo and Dr. Kang's romance in this action-packed drama will tug at your single heartstrings
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
A CEO-secretary romance filled with humor and heart. Kim Mi-so's charm might make you wish for a secretary like her
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
A poignant tale of love and healing. Moon Gang-tae and Ko Moon-young's story will leave you yearning for a connection as profound
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: tvN
Superhuman strength meets CEO charm in a delightful romantic comedy. Do Bong-soon and Ahn Min-hyuk's love story is irresistibly sweet
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC
A heartwarming sports romance celebrating love, friendship, and dreams. Kim Bok-joo's journey in finding love might make you feel single
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC
A comedic romance blossoms between a top actress and a seemingly emotionless lawyer. An endearing story about love and healing
Touch Your Heart
Image: tvN
Navigate the world of secret dating with a chief curator and a top idol. A delightful romantic comedy with a dreamy love story
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
Love and acceptance in a romantic comedy about a man allergic to humans falling for a robot. Heartwarming and charming
I Am Not a Robot
Image: MBC