K-dramas That Will Make You Move to the Countryside
Experience love, loss, and friendship among Jeju Island residents, immersed in the serene beauty of nature.
Image: tvN
Our Blues
Embrace coastal village life as a dentist finds unexpected love and community with a charming handyman.
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Discover the warmth of village living as a single mother finds love and support amidst the quaint surroundings.
Image: KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms
Find solace in the countryside as a cellist returns home, healing emotional wounds and falling for a bookstore owner.
When The Weather Is Fine
Image: JTBC
Lose yourself in the charm of a small village where a pianist rebuilds her life, finding love and friendship anew.
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
Image: KBS2
Join a veterinarian's journey to a small village, where love blossoms amidst the rustic charm and community warmth.
Once Upon a Small Town
Image: tvN
Experience the spirit of dreams and friendship as young badminton players chase aspirations in a close-knit village.
Racket Boys
Image: tvN
Laugh and love in the laid-back atmosphere of Waikiki, where three friends find unexpected joy caring for an abandoned baby.
Welcome to Waikiki
Image: JTBC
Explore the poignant tale of a ghost's return, weaving family bonds and heartfelt moments in the backdrop of village life.
Hi Bye, Mama!
Image: tvN
Click Here
Journey with a group of seniors navigating life's nuances, showcasing the beauty of enduring friendships amidst the countryside.
Dear My Friends
Image: tvN