Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas That Will Make You Move to the Countryside

Experience love, loss, and friendship among Jeju Island residents, immersed in the serene beauty of nature.

Image: tvN

Our Blues

Embrace coastal village life as a dentist finds unexpected love and community with a charming handyman.

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Discover the warmth of village living as a single mother finds love and support amidst the quaint surroundings.

Image: KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms

Find solace in the countryside as a cellist returns home, healing emotional wounds and falling for a bookstore owner.

When The Weather Is Fine

Image: JTBC

Lose yourself in the charm of a small village where a pianist rebuilds her life, finding love and friendship anew.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Image: KBS2

Join a veterinarian's journey to a small village, where love blossoms amidst the rustic charm and community warmth.

Once Upon a Small Town

Image: tvN

Experience the spirit of dreams and friendship as young badminton players chase aspirations in a close-knit village.

Racket Boys

Image: tvN

Laugh and love in the laid-back atmosphere of Waikiki, where three friends find unexpected joy caring for an abandoned baby.

Welcome to Waikiki

Image: JTBC

Explore the poignant tale of a ghost's return, weaving family bonds and heartfelt moments in the backdrop of village life.

Hi Bye, Mama!

Image: tvN

Journey with a group of seniors navigating life's nuances, showcasing the beauty of enduring friendships amidst the countryside.

Dear My Friends

Image: tvN

