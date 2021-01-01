K-dramas that will transport you to Joseon Dynasty
A captivating tale of forbidden love and political intrigue in the Joseon era, featuring stellar performances and intricate plot twists
Moon Embracing the Sun
Empress Ki
A sweeping historical epic chronicling the life of Empress Ki, her rise to power, and the tumultuous politics of the Yuan Dynasty
A poignant romance amidst political turmoil, depicting the tragic love story of Queen Dangyeong and King Jungjong
Queen for Seven Days
A thrilling drama of doppelgängers, power struggles, and romance, set in the tumultuous court of Joseon
The Crowned Clown
A visually stunning saga of love, patriotism, and sacrifice during the late Joseon period and the early years of the Korean Empire
Mr. Sunshine
A delightful blend of romance, comedy, and political intrigue set in the prestigious Sungkyunkwan University during the Joseon era
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
A reimagining of the infamous royal concubine's life, exploring her journey from a seamstress to a powerful figure in the palace
Jang Ok-jung, Living by Love
A tragic love story unfolds against the backdrop of political conspiracies and family feuds in the Joseon Dynasty
The Princess' Man
A gripping tale of a crown prince fighting against corruption and tyranny to protect his people's welfare
Ruler: Master of the Mask
In 2021’s The Red Sleeve, Lee Jun-ho stars as King Jeonjo, the son of the doomed Prince Sado of Joseon history
The Red Sleeve
