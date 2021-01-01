Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas that will transport you to Joseon Dynasty

A captivating tale of forbidden love and political intrigue in the Joseon era, featuring stellar performances and intricate plot twists

Image: MBC

Moon Embracing the Sun

Empress Ki 

Image: MBC

A sweeping historical epic chronicling the life of Empress Ki, her rise to power, and the tumultuous politics of the Yuan Dynasty

A poignant romance amidst political turmoil, depicting the tragic love story of Queen Dangyeong and King Jungjong

Queen for Seven Days

Image: KBS2

A thrilling drama of doppelgängers, power struggles, and romance, set in the tumultuous court of Joseon

The Crowned Clown

Image: tvN

A visually stunning saga of love, patriotism, and sacrifice during the late Joseon period and the early years of the Korean Empire

Mr. Sunshine

Image: tvN

A delightful blend of romance, comedy, and political intrigue set in the prestigious Sungkyunkwan University during the Joseon era

Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Image: KBS2

A reimagining of the infamous royal concubine's life, exploring her journey from a seamstress to a powerful figure in the palace

Jang Ok-jung, Living by Love

Image: SBS

A tragic love story unfolds against the backdrop of political conspiracies and family feuds in the Joseon Dynasty

The Princess' Man

Image: KBS2

A gripping tale of a crown prince fighting against corruption and tyranny to protect his people's welfare

Ruler: Master of the Mask

Image: MBC

In 2021’s The Red Sleeve, Lee Jun-ho stars as King Jeonjo, the son of the doomed Prince Sado of Joseon history

The Red Sleeve

Image: MBC

