Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas to binge-watch this weekend

High school becomes a zombie apocalypse battleground. Can students survive the infected and their own inner demons?

Image: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead

Two doctors, one alive, one a ghost, share one body to solve medical mysteries and unravel a past connection

Image: tvN

Ghost Doctor

A fake office romance between a CEO and his employee spirals into real feelings, but secrets and family drama threaten to tear them apart

Business Proposal

Image: SBS

A tough judge known for her empathy tackles complex juvenile delinquency cases, confronting the darkness within the system and herself

Juvenile Justice

Image: Netflix

Three longtime friends, all turning 39, navigate life, love, and loss as they face the bittersweet reality of growing older

Thirty-Nine

Image: JTBC

A young fencer and a high-achieving student support each other's dreams amidst the chaos of the 1998 IMF crisis

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image: tvN

Young entrepreneurs chase their dreams in the competitive world of Korea's Silicon Valley, fueled by love, ambition, and unexpected twists

Start-Up

Image: tvN

A dentist seeking a fresh start finds warmth and community in a seaside town, but secrets and challenges lurk beneath the idyllic surface

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer returns to Seoul to reclaim hidden gold, using his cunning and fists to take on corrupt corporations and villains

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

Six individuals navigate the messy world of modern dating in Seoul, searching for love while facing societal pressures and personal baggage

Lovestruck in the City

Image: KakaoTV

