K-dramas to binge-watch this weekend
High school becomes a zombie apocalypse battleground. Can students survive the infected and their own inner demons?
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
Two doctors, one alive, one a ghost, share one body to solve medical mysteries and unravel a past connection
Image: tvN
Ghost Doctor
A fake office romance between a CEO and his employee spirals into real feelings, but secrets and family drama threaten to tear them apart
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
A tough judge known for her empathy tackles complex juvenile delinquency cases, confronting the darkness within the system and herself
Juvenile Justice
Image: Netflix
Three longtime friends, all turning 39, navigate life, love, and loss as they face the bittersweet reality of growing older
Thirty-Nine
Image: JTBC
A young fencer and a high-achieving student support each other's dreams amidst the chaos of the 1998 IMF crisis
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
Young entrepreneurs chase their dreams in the competitive world of Korea's Silicon Valley, fueled by love, ambition, and unexpected twists
Start-Up
Image: tvN
A dentist seeking a fresh start finds warmth and community in a seaside town, but secrets and challenges lurk beneath the idyllic surface
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer returns to Seoul to reclaim hidden gold, using his cunning and fists to take on corrupt corporations and villains
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Six individuals navigate the messy world of modern dating in Seoul, searching for love while facing societal pressures and personal baggage
Lovestruck in the City
Image: KakaoTV