Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 25, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas to help you cope on a lonely day

Image Credits- JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki

Three ambitious but inexperienced men embark on a comedic journey to fund their dream of making a movie by opening a guest house named Waikiki, despite lacking any knowledge of running such an establishment

A psychic veterinarian and a detective team up to crack small-town cases, but face a daunting challenge when they encounter a serial killer mystery

Image Credits- JTBC

Behind Your Touch

Five doctors, bonded since their undergraduate days, maintain a tight-knit friendship while working together at the same hospital, where they also share a passion for music

Image Credits- tvN

Hospital Playlist

A famous actress, embroiled in scandal, seeks redemption by landing a role as a secretary in a drama written by a celebrated screenwriter

Image Credits- tvN

Touch Your Heart

A compassionate nurse in psychiatry radiates positivity, going the extra mile to bring sunshine into the lives of her patients despite facing numerous challenges

Image Credits- Netflix

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Eun Chan, often mistaken for a boy, continues the charade when hired at a coffee shop. Complications arise when her manager begins developing feelings for her, unaware of her true identity

Image Credits- MBC

Coffee Prince

Image Credits- JTBC

A woman born with extraordinary strength is recruited by the CEO of a gaming company to serve as his personal bodyguard

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

During a paragliding accident, a South Korean heiress finds herself stranded in North Korea, where she crosses paths with an army officer. Determined to keep her safe, he resolves to help her conceal her identity

Image Credits- tvN

Crash Landing on You

Years after shooting a viral documentary in high school, two former lovers find themselves thrust back into the spotlight and each other's lives

Our Beloved Summer

Image Credits- SBS

Against his desires, a big-city veterinarian reluctantly moves to the countryside, where he encounters a policewoman and discovers a local insider harboring a heartwarming secret

Once Upon a Small Town

Image Credits- Kakao TV

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here