K-dramas to help you cope on a lonely day

Three ambitious but inexperienced men embark on a comedic journey to fund their dream of making a movie by opening a guest house named Waikiki, despite lacking any knowledge of running such an establishment
A psychic veterinarian and a detective team up to crack small-town cases, but face a daunting challenge when they encounter a serial killer mystery
Image Credits- JTBC
Behind Your Touch
Five doctors, bonded since their undergraduate days, maintain a tight-knit friendship while working together at the same hospital, where they also share a passion for music
Image Credits- tvN
Hospital Playlist
A famous actress, embroiled in scandal, seeks redemption by landing a role as a secretary in a drama written by a celebrated screenwriter
Image Credits- tvN
Touch Your Heart
A compassionate nurse in psychiatry radiates positivity, going the extra mile to bring sunshine into the lives of her patients despite facing numerous challenges
Image Credits- Netflix
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Eun Chan, often mistaken for a boy, continues the charade when hired at a coffee shop. Complications arise when her manager begins developing feelings for her, unaware of her true identity
Image Credits- MBC
Coffee Prince
Image Credits- JTBC
A woman born with extraordinary strength is recruited by the CEO of a gaming company to serve as his personal bodyguard
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
During a paragliding accident, a South Korean heiress finds herself stranded in North Korea, where she crosses paths with an army officer. Determined to keep her safe, he resolves to help her conceal her identity
Image Credits- tvN
Crash Landing on You
Years after shooting a viral documentary in high school, two former lovers find themselves thrust back into the spotlight and each other's lives
Our Beloved Summer
Image Credits- SBS
Against his desires, a big-city veterinarian reluctantly moves to the countryside, where he encounters a policewoman and discovers a local insider harboring a heartwarming secret