Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas to learn Basic Korean Phrases

A heartwarming story about five doctors who are best friends The clear pronunciation and simple language make it a good choice for beginners

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

A coming-of-age story set in the 1980s. The use of everyday language makes it easy to follow, even for beginners

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

A fantasy romance about a goblin who falls in love with a human. The relatively slow pace makes it easy to understand the dialogue

Image: tvN

Goblin 

A romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea. The North Korean setting provides a unique opportunity to learn about Korean dialects

Crash Landing on You 

Image: tvN

A heartwarming story about a man with autism and a woman with borderline personality disorder. The show tackles mental health issues in a sensitive way, and the clear pronunciation makes it easy to follow

It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

Image: tvN

A realistic drama about two people from different social classes who find solace in each other. The show's complex characters and dialogue make it a great way to learn about Korean culture

My Mister

Image: tvN

Start-Up

Image: tvN

A business drama about young entrepreneurs trying to make it big. The show's fast-paced dialogue and jargon can be challenging for beginners, but a great way to learn Korean business terms

A survival thriller about people who compete in deadly games for money. The show's dark and suspenseful tone makes it a great way to learn about Korean slang

Squid Game

Image: Netflix

A heartwarming story about a lawyer with autism spectrum disorder. The show's clear pronunciation and simple language make it a good choice for beginners

Extraordinary Attorney Woo 

Image: ENA

A historical drama about a Korean family who immigrated to Japan. The show's use of both Korean and Japanese makes it a great way to learn both languages

Pachinko 

Image: Apple TV+

