Pujya Doss

November 04, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas to start with for beginners

A North-South love story filled with humor and heartwarming moments 

Crash Landing on You 

Image:  tvN

A tale of resilience, this drama follows an underdog's journey to success

Itaewon Class 

Image:  tvN

Exploring self-acceptance, it tells the story of a woman's transformation and self-discovery

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

Image:  JTBC.

A gripping military romance with intense action and tender moments

Descendants of the Sun 

Image:  KBS2.

A heartwarming coming-of-age drama filled with nostalgia and family bonds

Reply 1988 

Image:  tvN.

A quirky blend of romance and crime-solving with a strong female lead

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 

Image:  JTBC.

A suspenseful tale where characters can predict the future through their dreams

While You Were Sleeping 

Image:  SBS.

A mind-bending drama that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy

W: Two Worlds 

Image:  MBC.

A heartwarming story of love and growth set in the world of sports

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

Image:  MBC.

A thrilling mix of action, mystery, and romance as a night courier takes on covert missions

Healer 

Image:  KBS2.

