Pratyusha Dash

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas to watch after Marry My Husband

An iconic Park Min Young  K-drama, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim follows the story of Lee Young Joon, an egocentric yet successful corporate executive. When his secretary, Kim Mi So, decides to resign for undisclosed reasons, he goes to great lengths to persuade her to stay

Image Credits- tvN

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

This Na In Woo starrer is a fantasy romance drama based on a webtoon. It follows the story of a poor man who crosses paths with a goddess of fortune and together they set out to undo a curse, despite being hidden away by a wealthy chaebol family

Image Credits- KBS2

Jinxed at First

Starring Lee Yi Kyung in both seasons, Welcome to Waikiki follows the story of three clueless men who open a guest house named Waikiki to fund their dream of making a movie, despite their lack of knowledge on how to run it

Image Credits- JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki

Fight For My Way stars Song Ha Yoon in a completely different role. The drama depicts the story of Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, as they strive to pursue their dreams alongside their friends

Image Credits- KBS2

Fight For My Way

In the time-slip revenge-themed drama Perfect Marriage Revenge, Han Yi Joo chooses a contract marriage to seek revenge for her husband and family. Seo Do Gook, on the other hand, delays a contract marriage to welcome her as his wife

Image Credits- MBN 

Perfect Marriage Revenge

My Happy Ending is a psychological thriller about Seo Jae Won, who faces a shocking truth after being betrayed by those she trusted, including her husband, father, and colleagues

Image Credits- TV Chosun

My Happy Ending

In Rainbow Taxi Company, taxi driver Do Gi and his team seek justice for the injustices prevalent in Korean society by taking revenge on criminals who evade punishment for their evil deeds

Image Credits- SBS TV

Taxi Driver

Cha Joo Hyuk suddenly gains the ability to alter the past. When he chooses to make a different decision during his initial encounter with his future wife, it sets off a chain of strange events

Image Credits- tvN

Familiar Wife

The Glory follows the journey of a former victim of severe school violence who vows revenge on her bullies. After becoming the homeroom teacher of her bully's child, she creates a plan to confront her past and seek justice

Image Credits- Netflix 

The Glory

When a loyal employee is murdered and reincarnated as the youngest son of a conglomerate family, he seeks revenge on those who wronged him

Image Credits- JTBC

Reborn Rich

