K-dramas to watch after Marry My Husband

An iconic Park Min Young K-drama, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim follows the story of Lee Young Joon, an egocentric yet successful corporate executive. When his secretary, Kim Mi So, decides to resign for undisclosed reasons, he goes to great lengths to persuade her to stay
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
This Na In Woo starrer is a fantasy romance drama based on a webtoon. It follows the story of a poor man who crosses paths with a goddess of fortune and together they set out to undo a curse, despite being hidden away by a wealthy chaebol family
Jinxed at First
Starring Lee Yi Kyung in both seasons, Welcome to Waikiki follows the story of three clueless men who open a guest house named Waikiki to fund their dream of making a movie, despite their lack of knowledge on how to run it
Welcome to Waikiki
Fight For My Way stars Song Ha Yoon in a completely different role. The drama depicts the story of Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, as they strive to pursue their dreams alongside their friends
Fight For My Way
In the time-slip revenge-themed drama Perfect Marriage Revenge, Han Yi Joo chooses a contract marriage to seek revenge for her husband and family. Seo Do Gook, on the other hand, delays a contract marriage to welcome her as his wife
Perfect Marriage Revenge
My Happy Ending is a psychological thriller about Seo Jae Won, who faces a shocking truth after being betrayed by those she trusted, including her husband, father, and colleagues
My Happy Ending
In Rainbow Taxi Company, taxi driver Do Gi and his team seek justice for the injustices prevalent in Korean society by taking revenge on criminals who evade punishment for their evil deeds
Taxi Driver
Cha Joo Hyuk suddenly gains the ability to alter the past. When he chooses to make a different decision during his initial encounter with his future wife, it sets off a chain of strange events
Familiar Wife
The Glory follows the journey of a former victim of severe school violence who vows revenge on her bullies. After becoming the homeroom teacher of her bully's child, she creates a plan to confront her past and seek justice
The Glory
When a loyal employee is murdered and reincarnated as the youngest son of a conglomerate family, he seeks revenge on those who wronged him