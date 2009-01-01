Heading 3

august 07, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas to watch after Marry My Husband



Kim Hee Woo, a resilient public prosecutor, faces a mysterious murder. Reviving in his university days, he and Kim Hee Ah unravel a political conspiracy

Image:  SBS

Again My Life

Cha Joo Hyuk gets a second chance at love after a time-traveling incident erases his family. Now with his first love, Lee Hee Won, life takes unexpected turns

Familiar Wife

Image: tvN

Cha Yu-ri, given a second chance at life as a ghost, challenges her husband's new marriage. Heartrending choices unfold between family happiness and personal fulfillment

Hi Bye, Mama!

Image:  tvN

Han Yi Joo navigates a tumultuous life as an adopted daughter, engaged to a man who loves her sister. A Cinderella story with a captivating twist

Perfect Marriage Revenge

Image: KBS2

Jung Sun, a deputy manager, unravels her husband's affair through a mysterious text. The thrilling drama explores betrayal and hidden secrets

VIP

Image:  SBS

When a murder investigation threatens their perfect lives, a group of friends faces dark secrets from the past. Ahn Goong Chul fights to protect his family

Graceful Friends

Image:  JTBC

Dr. Ji Sun Woo's seemingly perfect life crumbles as she discovers her husband's affair, exposing a web of deceit. A gripping roller-coaster of emotions

The World of the Married

Image:  JTBC

Jang Na-ra stars as Seo Jae Won, a successful CEO with a shattered reality. The arrival of a divorced friend unveils cracks in her seemingly perfect life

My Happy Ending

Image:  SBS

CEO Yoo So Joon time-travels to change his future, marrying to avoid loneliness. A unique blend of romance and fate-altering decisions

Tomorrow, With You

Image:  tvN

Based on the 2009 film 17 Again by Jason Filardi, this adorable Korean drama follows Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Young, a couple that has been married for over 20 years and have raised their twins together

18 Again 

Image:  JTBC

