K-Dramas To Watch As An Aspiring Writer

Sugandha Srivastava

june 20, 2023

Entertainment

Two local news reporters find love and self-awareness in their pursuit of truth.

Pinocchio

Source: SBS

A kindhearted psychiatric ward caretaker and a withdrawn children’s book writer struggle to accept their covert feelings for each other.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Source: tvN

In an attempt to buy her house back, an aspiring scriptwriter agrees to enter a six-month marriage contract with a famous actor.

Full House

Source: KBS

Complications arise when a budding historian from 19th century Joseon crosses paths with a prince working underground as a romance novelist

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

Source: MBC

An accomplished lifestyle editor struggles to please her new landlord, who also happens to be the CEO of her magazine. 

Monthly Magazine Home

Source: JTBC

A junior employee at a fashion publication tries to hide her true identity from her first love-turned-boss. 

She Was Pretty

Source: MBC

Realizing that she's a helpless supporting character trapped in a webcomic, a physically ill teenager strives to rewrite her own plot line. 

Extraordinary You

Source: MBC

A young editor-in-chief hires a once-successful copywriter after she lies about her work background.

Romance Is a Bonus Book

Source:tvN

Call It Love is a poignant drama with complex characters, melancholy, redemption, and delightful performances.

Call It Love

Source: Disney+

Yumi's Cells combines live action and 3D animation, portraying Yumi's relatable journey through relationships with charm and comedy

Yumi’s Cell

Source: tvN

