Two local news reporters find love and self-awareness in their pursuit of truth.
Pinocchio
Source: SBS
A kindhearted psychiatric ward caretaker and a withdrawn children’s book writer struggle to accept their covert feelings for each other.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Source: tvN
In an attempt to buy her house back, an aspiring scriptwriter agrees to enter a six-month marriage contract with a famous actor.
Full House
Source: KBS
Complications arise when a budding historian from 19th century Joseon crosses paths with a prince working underground as a romance novelist
Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung
Source: MBC
An accomplished lifestyle editor struggles to please her new landlord, who also happens to be the CEO of her magazine.
Monthly Magazine Home
Source: JTBC
A junior employee at a fashion publication tries to hide her true identity from her first love-turned-boss.
She Was Pretty
Source: MBC
Realizing that she's a helpless supporting character trapped in a webcomic, a physically ill teenager strives to rewrite her own plot line.
Extraordinary You
Source: MBC
A young editor-in-chief hires a once-successful copywriter after she lies about her work background.
Romance Is a Bonus Book
Source:tvN
Call It Love is a poignant drama with complex characters, melancholy, redemption, and delightful performances.
Call It Love
Source: Disney+
Yumi's Cells combines live action and 3D animation, portraying Yumi's relatable journey through relationships with charm and comedy
Yumi’s Cell
Source: tvN