 Sugandha Srivastava

july 11, 2023

K-dramas To Watch During Hard Times 

This romantic comedy tells the story of a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer

Crash Landing on You

Source: tvN

The action-packed romance drama revolves around a soldier and a doctor who fall in love while working in a fictional war-torn country

Descendants of the Sun

Source: KBS

 A determined young man opens a bar-restaurant to seek revenge on a powerful food conglomerate, facing numerous challenges along the way

Itaewon Class

Source: KBS2

A fantasy romance about a goblin who needs a human bride to end his immortal life and a high school student who can see ghost

Goblin

Source:tvN

Set in the late 1980s, this heartwarming drama follows the lives of five friends and their families living in the same neighborhood

Reply 1988

Source:tvN 

A sweet and comedic series about a young woman born with superhuman strength, who becomes a bodyguard for a CEO while also dealing with a serial kidnapper

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Source: JTBC

A romantic comedy that tells the story of an alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago and falls in love with a top actress in the present day

My Love from the Star

Source: SBS

A heartwarming series that revolves around the lives of five doctors who have been friends since medical school and work together at the same hospital

Hospital Playlist

Source: tvN

A romantic comedy about a narcissistic vice chairman of a company and his highly capable secretary who decides to quit her job

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Source: tvN

A thrilling crime drama that combines elements of fantasy and time travel as detectives in the present communicate with a detective from the past to solve cold cases

Signal

Source: tvN

