K-dramas To Watch During Hard Times
This romantic comedy tells the story of a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
The action-packed romance drama revolves around a soldier and a doctor who fall in love while working in a fictional war-torn country
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS
A determined young man opens a bar-restaurant to seek revenge on a powerful food conglomerate, facing numerous challenges along the way
Itaewon Class
Source: KBS2
A fantasy romance about a goblin who needs a human bride to end his immortal life and a high school student who can see ghost
Goblin
Source:tvN
Set in the late 1980s, this heartwarming drama follows the lives of five friends and their families living in the same neighborhood
Reply 1988
Source:tvN
A sweet and comedic series about a young woman born with superhuman strength, who becomes a bodyguard for a CEO while also dealing with a serial kidnapper
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
A romantic comedy that tells the story of an alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago and falls in love with a top actress in the present day
My Love from the Star
Source: SBS
A heartwarming series that revolves around the lives of five doctors who have been friends since medical school and work together at the same hospital
Hospital Playlist
Source: tvN
A romantic comedy about a narcissistic vice chairman of a company and his highly capable secretary who decides to quit her job
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Source: tvN
Click Here
A thrilling crime drama that combines elements of fantasy and time travel as detectives in the present communicate with a detective from the past to solve cold cases
Signal
Source: tvN