K-dramas to watch for a virtual Korean tour
This drama is set in Seoul, and it captures the sights, sounds, and smells of the city in the 1980s along with the vibe of the neighborhood
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
This is a drama full of heartwarming moments about five best friends who are doctors. It will also give you a glimpse of Korea's medical system
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
This action thriller takes place in the capital city of Seoul. It is full of suspense talking about the dark side of the beautiful city
My Name
Image: Netflix
This love story of a North Korean man and a South Korean woman shows you the cultures of both countries
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
This is a historical drama with Seoul and Busan cities as its backdrop. It captures the beautiful landscape of both cities and portrays them well
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN
This mafia comedy-drama is full of action and humor that is set in the streets of the capital city of Seoul
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
This is a survival thriller of a group of people within a game that is set in an abandoned factory in the city of Seoul, it gives you a glimpse of the dark side of the city
Squid Game
Image: Netflix
This is a romantic comedy-drama about a dentist who relocates to a beach village and falls in love with a handyman. The plot is based in a tiny town with a friendly community.
Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Image: tvN
This is a rom-com drama revolving around a single mother and is set in a small town called Ongsan in South Korea
When the Camellia Blooms
Image: KBS2
This romantic drama is set in the capital city of Seoul and explores the main theme of mental health and self-acceptance
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: tvN