10 K-dramas to watch for date inspiration
Tandem bike rides, as seen in dramas like The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, make for charming date ideas. Rent one to explore your area, a park, or a city, enjoying conversation and quality time together
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Source: tvN
Channel the adorable date idea from Personal Taste by visiting a photo booth with your partner. Capture cozy moments while creating lasting memories. Plan a mall visit for some enjoyable snapshots on your next date
Personal Taste
Source: MBC
Drawing inspiration from dramas and variety shows, go for a timeless picnic date. Enjoy nature, good food, and quality time while taking a cue from Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
Capture the romance of stargazing, just like in Touch Your Heart. Whether it's an observatory, planetarium, or an open field, share the wonders of the night sky on your next date
Touch Your Heart
Source: tvN
Plan a memorable and budget-friendly date inspired by Please Take Care of My Refrigerator. Cook a meal using only fridge ingredients or turn it into a fun cooking competition
Please Take Care of My Refrigerator
Source: JTBC
Looking for an outdoor date like in It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets? Hiking is a perfect choice. Walk, talk, and enjoy nature together while having a relaxed date. Consider bringing a backpack with snacks for a scenic picnic along the way
It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets
Source: MBC
Like in Cheese in the Trap, consider the arcade for an enjoyable and lively date. With a variety of games, you and your partner can have endless fun, ensuring an engaging and vibrant date experience that breaks the ice.
Cheese in the Trap
Source: tvN
Emulate Descendants of the Sun with a fishing date. Rent a boat or fish from the shore. You can even craft your own fishing poles. Check local fishing regulations and licenses beforehand
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS2TV
Try boating for a romantic and relaxed date, just like in Playful Kiss. It's a fun way to connect without distractions and enjoy the water together
Playful Kiss
Source: MBC
Click Here
Revisit a classic from dramas like Full House with an ice skating date. The charm of gliding on ice together creates a fun and romantic experience, offering the perfect opportunity for hand-holding too!
Full House
Source: KBS2TV